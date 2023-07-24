NBA Player Joel Embiid Marries Sports Illustrated Model Anne de Paula in Hamptons Wedding Ceremony

The NBA star and the model exchanged vows in a church ceremony followed by a reception on Cryder Beach in New York

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 04:18PM EDT
Joel Embiid marries Anne de Paula
Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula . Photo:

Lauren Ratner/Instagram, Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Joel Embiid is officially a husband!

The Philadelphia 76ers star tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula, in a beachside ceremony in Southampton, New York on Saturday. The New York Post was first to report the news.

The newlyweds, who are parents to son Arthur, 2, posed for pictures on Cryder Beach and exchanged vows in a church ceremony. Embiid, 29, wore a white tuxedo and bow tie for the couple's big day, while de Paula, 28, stunned in a white dress and veil, and carried a bouquet of white roses.

Joel Embiid marries Anne de Paula
Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula.

Lauren Ratner/Instagram, Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Embiid and de Paula's relationship first began as a "Beautiful friendship."

In ESPN's May cover story in 2021, the pro athlete opened up about his basketball career and his relationship with the model.

The duo was brought together by a mutual friend at a 2018 dinner in New York City. De Paula said she didn’t realize Embiid was a basketball player, and they hardly spoke to each other. However, they later connected because they had a lot in common — they both loved soccer, spoke French, and had hopes of starting a family one day.

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula
Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula. Joel Embiid Instagram

"We FaceTimed every day for a while,” she told the outlet. “He just has this personality where he wants to motivate you. His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves," she added. "That's the type of person you want to have around."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

De Paula — who is originally from Brazil — told Maxim magazine in 2019 that it's "not easy" to catch her attention because she was "never looking for anything," but that Embiid caught her eye by "just being himself."

As their romance blossomed, the NBA All-Star shared a message on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day 2019 alongside a snap of the pair in matching white hoodies that read "lovers" in red down the left sleeve.

"Thank you for dealing with my African crazy a-- and allowing me to be ME," he wrote. "I've trusted your process, you've trusted mine and it brought us to where we are."

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula
Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula. Joel Embiid Instagram

They became parents for the first time in September 2020, when their son Arthur was born. Embiid shared photos of his family on Instagram, expressing his love for his girlfriend and his desire to have more children in the future.

"We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family,” he captioned the post. “First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I'm not winning so far. I'm just trying to build a soccer team but for real I'm so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer.”

Related Articles
Trae Young's wedding
NBA Star Trae Young Marries College Sweetheart Shelby Miller in Beach Destination Wedding
Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore Engagement
‘One Life to Live’ Alum Kristen Alderson Is Engaged: 'I’ve Never Cried So Many Happy Tears'
Christine Brown engagement photos
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Engagement to Fiancé David Woolley with Photo Shoot: See the Pics!
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party
Nick Viall Is Not Giving Natalie Joy Wedding Dress Advice: She's 'Gonna Be Beautiful' (Exclusive)
Nick Viall Says Wedding Planning Has 'Been Fun' and 'Not Super Stressful'
Nick Viall Says Wedding Planning Has 'Been Fun' and 'Not Super Stressful' (Exclusive)
Joey King Bridal Shower in Napa- See The Photos!Â 
Joey King Celebrates 'Bachelorette' in Napa Valley — See The Photos!
Wedding Cake
From 'Garden Attire’ to ‘Colorful Formal’ Celebrity Wedding Planners Break Down Wedding Dress Codes (Exclusive)
Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, and Barbara Palvin attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Dylan and Cole Sprouse Wore Translating Headphones to Help with Hungarian at Dylan’s Wedding to Barbara Palvin
Liev Schreiber and his Pregnant Wife Taylor Neisen are seen for the First time in the Hamptons just days after secretly getting married in the backyard of his home in Montauk, Hamptons
Newlyweds Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Enjoy Time in the Hamptons Ahead of Welcoming Baby
Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown Goes Wedding Dress Shopping
‘Halloweentown’ Star Kimberly J. Brown Goes Wedding Dress Shopping: 'I Felt Like a Princess!’ (Exclusive)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Husband Justin Mikita
Nick Bowden's wedding
New York Jets' Nick Bawden Is Married! Inside the ‘Dream Come True' Wedding at a California Winery (Exclusive)
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Barbara Palvin Says She'll 'Never Forget the Memories' of Marrying Dylan Sprouse, Shares Wedding Video
MELISSA JOAN HART & MARK WILKERSON
Melissa Joan Hart Shares Wedding Dance Video to Celebrate 20th Anniversary with Husband Mark Wilkerson: Watch
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse wedding
Why Barbara Palvin Changed Into a ‘Sexy and Sweet’ Red Dress at Midnight at Her Wedding
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at the grand-reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, held at Tiffany & Co. on April 27, 2023
Barbara Palvin’s Sister Planned Her Hungary Wedding: ‘My Only Job Was to Show Up and Say the Right Name’