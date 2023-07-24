NBA Player Joel Embiid Marries Sports Illustrated Model Anne de Paula in Hamptons Wedding Ceremony

Joel Embiid is officially a husband!

The Philadelphia 76ers star tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula, in a beachside ceremony in Southampton, New York on Saturday. The New York Post was first to report the news.

The newlyweds, who are parents to son Arthur, 2, posed for pictures on Cryder Beach and exchanged vows in a church ceremony. Embiid, 29, wore a white tuxedo and bow tie for the couple's big day, while de Paula, 28, stunned in a white dress and veil, and carried a bouquet of white roses.

Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula. Lauren Ratner/Instagram, Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Embiid and de Paula's relationship first began as a "Beautiful friendship."

In ESPN's May cover story in 2021, the pro athlete opened up about his basketball career and his relationship with the model.

The duo was brought together by a mutual friend at a 2018 dinner in New York City. De Paula said she didn’t realize Embiid was a basketball player, and they hardly spoke to each other. However, they later connected because they had a lot in common — they both loved soccer, spoke French, and had hopes of starting a family one day.

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula. Joel Embiid Instagram

"We FaceTimed every day for a while,” she told the outlet. “He just has this personality where he wants to motivate you. His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves," she added. "That's the type of person you want to have around."

De Paula — who is originally from Brazil — told Maxim magazine in 2019 that it's "not easy" to catch her attention because she was "never looking for anything," but that Embiid caught her eye by "just being himself."

As their romance blossomed, the NBA All-Star shared a message on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day 2019 alongside a snap of the pair in matching white hoodies that read "lovers" in red down the left sleeve.

"Thank you for dealing with my African crazy a-- and allowing me to be ME," he wrote. "I've trusted your process, you've trusted mine and it brought us to where we are."

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula. Joel Embiid Instagram

They became parents for the first time in September 2020, when their son Arthur was born. Embiid shared photos of his family on Instagram, expressing his love for his girlfriend and his desire to have more children in the future.

"We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family,” he captioned the post. “First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I'm not winning so far. I'm just trying to build a soccer team but for real I'm so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer.”