Joe Trohman is ready to "Dance, Dance" with Fall Out Boy again!

On Tuesday, the rock band's lead guitarist and co-founder announced he's re-joining co-members Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley ahead of their upcoming tour after stepping away for a few months to focus on his mental health.

"Hey everyone, I'm officially back! I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself," wrote Trohman on Instagram alongside a photo of himself playing guitar.

During his time away from Fall Out Boy, guitar tech Ben Young played in his place for several performances. "I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed," added Trohman. "He is a true gentleman and a scholar."

He continued, "I'm stoked to be back in action and I can't wait to see everyone on tour this summer!"

In January, Trohman told fans he would be taking a break from the group. "Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away," he began in a statement shared on the group's official Twitter page. "But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful."

He added, "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Joe Trohman. Scott Legato/Getty

Hours before his message, Fall Out Boy announced that they would be releasing a new album, So Much (For) Stardust, under Fueled by Ramen, a subsidiary of Elektra Music Group. The record came out on March 24.

At the time, he assured fans that his departure was temporary: "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first. Thank you to everyone including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Shortly after his announcement, Stump told NME that he's "really proud" of Trohman. "It was his decision to [put out that statement] and I'm really proud of him," the vocalist, 38, said. "It's really brave [to be so open]. I'm so impressed with the way he's able to just share, because I'm a very reserved person. I admire him."

Fall Out Boy. Josh Woning Photography/Newspix/Getty

In an interview surrounding So Much (For) Stardust, Stump explained that despite his temporary break from the band, Trohman is featured "hugely" on the album.

"He's 100% in the band and on that record," Stump shared. "He has this work ethic where he really has to be there, but he called us up and said that his doctor told him he needed a break. We told him, 'Take the break, your seat's warm, you're not any less a part of it.' He's all over the record. It's as much his as it is any of ours"

Fall Out Boy is currently gearing up for a lengthy run of North American concerts titled So Much For (Tour) Dust, which runs from June 21 through Aug. 6.

