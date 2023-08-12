Joe Manganiello Spotted for First Time Since He and Sofía Vergara Announced Divorce

The 'Magic Mike' actor and the 'Modern Family' star announced the news in a joint statement on July 18

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 07:03PM EDT
Joe Manganiello is seen for the first time since he and estranged wife Sofia Vergara announced they were divorcing - tightly clutching the couple's dog Bubbles
Joe Manganiello was spotted for the first time since announcing his divorce from Sofía Vergara. Photo:

APEX/MEGA

Joe Manganiello was seen in public for the first time since announcing his divorce from Sofía Vergara.

The Magic Mike actor, 46, was photographed in Los Angeles running errands after a workout while carrying the former couple’s dog Bubbles on Saturday. He was no longer wearing a wedding ring in the wake of the split.

On July 18, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Vergara, 51, and Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage. The pair also addressed the news in a statement shared with Page Six, noting that it was a "difficult decision."

Joe Manganiello is seen for the first time since he and estranged wife Sofia Vergara announced they were divorcing - tightly clutching the couple's dog Bubbles
Joe Manganiello carried the couple's dog Bubbles during the outing on Saturday.

APEX/MEGA
Joe Manganiello is seen for the first time since he and estranged wife Sofia Vergara announced they were divorcing - tightly clutching the couple's dog Bubbles
Joe Manganiello is reportedly keeping the couple's Chihuahua-Pomerainian following the split.

APEX/MEGA
Joe Manganiello is seen for the first time since he and estranged wife Sofia Vergara announced they were divorcing - tightly clutching the couple's dog Bubbles
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara announced their divorce in a statement on July 18.

APEX/MEGA

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said.

Two days after the announcement, Manganiello filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split, according to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE. He listed the date of separation as July 2.

The two had a prenuptial agreement in place prior to his divorce filing. Their shared assets and debts are expected to be divided based on the “the terms of the parties' Prenuptial Agreement" and the spousal support will be determined by the prenup. According to his filing, the True Blood alum has separate property including “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” and earnings from before, during and after the marriage.

According to reports, Vergara allowed Manganiello to keep their 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair differed "immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work." Prior to their breakup, a source also noted that they had their "ups and downs for a long time," though they "always put on a good front publicly."

