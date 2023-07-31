Joe Manganiello Posts Touching Tribute for ‘Brilliant’ Paul Reubens: ‘Best Friends Forever’

Joe Manganiello is mourning the loss of Paul Reubens, who died at the age of 70 on Monday.

The Magic Mike star, 46, shared an Instagram tribute just hours after Reubens’ death was announced to say goodbye. Manganiello penned a touching note to his costar, describing Reubens as “an artist and a weirdo who fought for other artists and weirdos.”

“Man… this is tough,” Manganiello began the caption of photos from the stars' Pee-Wee's Big Holiday media tour in 2016. “It’s so hard to say goodbye when you know you’ll never see someone again who meant so much to you. Someone who believed in you, and fought for you, and saw things in you that most people didn’t. Everyone should be so lucky to have a friend like that. Well, I did, and today I have to say goodbye.”

He continued: “Today the world lost one of the greatest comedic geniuses of all time. Paul was subversive, brilliant, witty, and had the biggest heart on the planet… anyone on his Birthday mailing list will know what I mean… He was a visionary who was so far ahead of his time and had one of the scariest eyes for talent I’ve ever seen.”

In 2016, Reubens and Manganiello starred opposite each other in the Judd Apatow-produced Netflix movie Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, but the actors also had a close friendship behind the scenes.

Joe Manganiello Remembers Paul Reubens

Joe Manganiello/ Instagram

The True Blood alum called Reubens “an icon” who was able to also be the “lovable underdog” to the world, which Manganiello wrote is “a much better place because it had him [Reubens] in it.”

“I’m just so glad that I got to be a part of his life and ultimately his comeback. I saw how tirelessly he showed up for people and his work with such joy,” Manganiello said. “I feel lucky that I could always be there for him when he needed me… best friends forever. RIP.”

Joe Manganiello Remembers Paul Reubens

Christopher Polk/Getty

On Monday, Reubens' rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor had died after a private battle with cancer.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read a statement. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

His rep posted the news on Reubens' Instagram page along with a posthumous personal statement from the star. 

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," the statement read. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you. - Paul Reubens."

Paul Reubens poses for a portrait dressed as his character Pee-wee Herman in May 1980 in Los Angeles, California

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Reubens began playing Pee-wee Herman in 1977. He created his character when he was a member of the famed Los Angeles improv troupe The Groundlings, which was also an early home to stars including Kristin Wiig, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph and Kathy Griffin. He premiered the stage show The Pee-wee Herman Show at The Groundlings Theatre in 1981.

Pee-wee Herman later made his big screen debut in the 1985 comedy Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, which was Tim Burton's feature film directorial debut. Reubens also created the Emmy-winning series Pee-wee’s Playhouse, which ran on CBS for five seasons from 1986 to 1990.

Reubens became a household name, also starring in 1988’s Big Top Pee-wee. Some of his other credits included Batman Returns, Buffy the Vampire Slayer with friend David Arquette, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Matilda, and TV appearances in 30 Rock, Hercules, Rugrats, Reno 911!, Pushing Daisies, The Blacklist, Gotham and The Conners. The comedian also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1988.

After stepping back from acting for various reasons (including family matters and a pair of arrests, years apart, for indecent exposure- and pornography-related charges), Reubens returned with Pee-wee's Big Holiday and continued to work until 2021.

Paul Reubens on location filming "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" on May 8, 2015 in New York City

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Reubens' rep confirmed on Monday that the late star wrote the first draft of his memoir, the finishing touches on two more Pee-wee movie scripts and was developing projects for television, including a variety show and a western called Fancypants, before his death.

