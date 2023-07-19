Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce from Sofía Vergara 2 Days After Split Announcement

A source tells PEOPLE the 'Magic Mike' actor"really wanted to have a baby" with Vergara and it "caused a rift" between the two

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 07:49PM EDT
2023 SofÃÂ­a Vergara, Joe Manganiello arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023. Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from his wife Sofía Vergara two days after announcing their split after seven years of marriage, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The Magic Mike actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split, according to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE. Manganiello listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted the pair had a prenup.

The filing comes as a source tells PEOPLE Manganiello and Vergara had conflicting opinions about growing their family.

"He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," the source says.

sofia-vergara-joe-manganiello.jpg
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

A second source previously told PEOPLE that the the former couple also had different ways in dealing with fame as well as personal interests. 

“Sofía is down to earth and fun to be around when she is stress-free, but as a career woman, she also cares what people think about her, and revels in what makes her a major star,” the source said. On the other hand, the insider noted that, “Joe is a guy’s guy."

Despite their shared mutual love and respect, the source says the Modern Family star and the True Blood alum "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Earlier this week, Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, confirmed they were splitting in a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple had been going through "ups and downs for a long time," though they "always put on a good front publicly."

The news of their separation came shortly after the Modern Family actress was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy. Vergara was seen without Manganiello or her wedding ring on her finger. 

Although the True Blood star wasn’t present for the festivities, he shared a birthday tributecelebrating his estranged wife on Instagram. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of the former couple celebrating one of Vergara’s previous birthdays.

Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Manganiello last posted photos and videos of the couple together on Instagram on June 8, as they enjoyed an "absolutely mind blowing" fine-dining experience at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a 2-Michelin-star restaurant nestled in Tarrytown, New York. The two were last photographed at a red carpet event at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023.

Vergara and Manganiello married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015. When the duo celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, the Emmy-winning actress shared a series of throwback photos of the couple on their wedding day, including a shot of the two exchanging their vows and dancing at their reception. 

At the time, she captioned the post with a simple “Love U” with a series of red heart emojis. 

In August 2020, Manganiello told PEOPLE that he felt that he made the right call when deciding to spend forever with Vergara.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he said of their relationship ahead of their five year anniversary. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

“My instincts about her were right,” he added at the time. 

Related Articles
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars After-Party
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Are Divorcing After 7 Years of Marriage
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Joe Manganiello Gushed About 'Trust' He Had with Sofía Vergara 3 Years Before Divorce News: 'You Don't Let Go of It'
Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Reflected on What to Do 'When Life Gives You Lemons' Days Before Divorce News from Joe Manganiello
sofia-and-joe.jpeg
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Tried to 'Make It Work' Before Split but 'Differ Immensely in Style': Source
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara Posts Sweet Tribute to Joe Manganiello on His 44th Birthday — Inside His Celebration
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's Relationship Timeline
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Joe Manganiello: 'Love U'
Joe M & Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Have Been 'Growing Apart for Some Time' and Had 'Different' Focuses in Life: Source
Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello 'Put on a Good Front' in Public but Would 'Constantly Bicker': Source
Julie Bowen showing some support to her 'Modern Family' costar Sophia Vergara after the news of her divorce
Sofía Vergara Is Praised by 'Modern Family' Costar Julie Bowen for Her New Sexy 'Single' Look After Divorce News
Sofia Vergara Italy Vacation Pics
Sofia Vergara Celebrates 51st Birthday in Italy with a Friend Amid Split from Husband Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara (L) and Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
All About Sofía Vergara's Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Bubbles the dog
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate Their Tiny Senior Dog's 10th Birthday
SofiÂ­a Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Sofía Vergara Jokes 'My Knees Already Hurt' as She Fetes Her 51st Birthday with a Sexy Swimsuit Snap in Italy
Sofia Vergara vacation bathing suit pics
Sofia Vergara Wears Cheeky One-Piece Thong Swimsuit in Italy amid Joe Manganiello Divorce News
Joe Manganiello (L) and Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello and Wife Sofia Vergara Revisited the 'Golden Eras of TV' During the Pandemic