Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce from Sofía Vergara 2 Days After Split Announcement

Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from his wife Sofía Vergara two days after announcing their split after seven years of marriage, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The Magic Mike actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split, according to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE. Manganiello listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted the pair had a prenup.

The filing comes as a source tells PEOPLE Manganiello and Vergara had conflicting opinions about growing their family.

"He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," the source says.

A second source previously told PEOPLE that the the former couple also had different ways in dealing with fame as well as personal interests.

“Sofía is down to earth and fun to be around when she is stress-free, but as a career woman, she also cares what people think about her, and revels in what makes her a major star,” the source said. On the other hand, the insider noted that, “Joe is a guy’s guy."

Despite their shared mutual love and respect, the source says the Modern Family star and the True Blood alum "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other’s interests ahead of their own to make it work.”

Earlier this week, Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, confirmed they were splitting in a joint statement. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple had been going through "ups and downs for a long time," though they "always put on a good front publicly."

The news of their separation came shortly after the Modern Family actress was spotted celebrating her 51st birthday with friends in Italy. Vergara was seen without Manganiello or her wedding ring on her finger.

Although the True Blood star wasn’t present for the festivities, he shared a birthday tributecelebrating his estranged wife on Instagram. “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” he wrote alongside a photo of the former couple celebrating one of Vergara’s previous birthdays.

Manganiello last posted photos and videos of the couple together on Instagram on June 8, as they enjoyed an "absolutely mind blowing" fine-dining experience at Blue Hill at Stone Barns, a 2-Michelin-star restaurant nestled in Tarrytown, New York. The two were last photographed at a red carpet event at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023.

Vergara and Manganiello married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015. When the duo celebrated their seventh anniversary in 2022, the Emmy-winning actress shared a series of throwback photos of the couple on their wedding day, including a shot of the two exchanging their vows and dancing at their reception.

At the time, she captioned the post with a simple “Love U” with a series of red heart emojis.



In August 2020, Manganiello told PEOPLE that he felt that he made the right call when deciding to spend forever with Vergara.

“I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me,” he said of their relationship ahead of their five year anniversary. “And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it.”

“My instincts about her were right,” he added at the time.