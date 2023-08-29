Joe Manganiello Channels His Inner Bandman at Metallica Show amid Sofía Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello is rocking out with Metallica after announcing his divorce from Sofía Vergara.

On Sunday, the 46-year-old True Blood alum attended the heavy metal band’s concert in Los Angeles.

Entertainment Tonight obtained a photo of the actor at the concert, wearing a Metallica cut-off tank top, black skinny jeans and black combat boots. His arm tattoos were on full display and Manganiello also wore a a spiked leather bracelet and a silver ring on his right hand.

"Joe attended Metallica’s concert Sunday night at Sofi Stadium," a source told the outlet. "He was in good spirits socializing with a group of men in the Metallica VIP room."

The source also noted that Manganiello was "seen speaking with an unknown woman," and he "stayed in the VIP area for 15 minutes then left with his celeb trainer friend, Ron Mathews."

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Manganiello has been open about his love for the heavy metal band and revealed how he gave a nod to his favorite musicians during his wedding to Vergara, 51, back in 2015.

During a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, he shared how he walked down the aisle to a string rendition of "Nothing Else Matters" by Metallica.

On July 17, Vergara and Manganiello announced their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage in a statement shared with Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the former couple said in their statement. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara. C Flanigan/Getty

Manganiello was one of the handful of celebrities that rocked out at Metallica’s Los Angeles shows over the weekend.

John Travolta, Jason Momoa, Tommy Lee and John 5 of Mötley Crüe, actress Adria Arjona, and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval were among guests hanging out backstage at the heavy metal show.

The heavy metal band Pantera and drummer Charlie Benante, who plays in the group Anthrax and joined Pantera last year, shared photos from the night on Instagram.

The carousel of photos included a handful of selfies with his famous fans. “last night was a Blast! Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I’d play [SoFi Stadium],” he gushed in the caption.

“But it gets better. Talking to @johntravolta about folding 2 slices of pizza together while walking and eating was hilarious. If you’ve seen the opening of #saturdaynightfever you’ll understand,” he continued, also adding hashtags that referenced the actor’s iconic roles later on, including “#pulpfiction” and “#greaseistheword.”

He continued, “Seeing Jason @prideofgypsies in the pit tearing it up was a highlight for me , made me work harder for sure- I 🖤him,” he shared.

The drummer added that it was “nice to meet” Andor actress Adria Arjona and said reality star Tom Sandoval “is always fun.” He continued, “the next season of @pumprules @bravotv should be another exciting season.”