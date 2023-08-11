Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Says He's 'Thinking' About Becoming an Independent

The wild card West Virginia lawmaker has not yet made a decision one way or the other

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 01:03PM EDT
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., conducts a news conference on the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, November 1, 2021.
Joe Manchin. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin says he's "thinking" about switching his political affiliation from Democrat to independent, but hasn't yet made the decision one way or the other.

“I would think very seriously about that. I’ve been thinking about that for quite some time. I haven’t made any decisions whatsoever on any of my political direction,” the West Virginia lawmaker said during an interview with MetroNews Talkline this week. “I want to make sure my voice is truly an independent voice, when I’m speaking I’m speaking about the good the Republicans do and the good the Democrats continue to do.”

Manchin has openly mused about switching political affiliations in the past, particularly after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made the decision to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent last December.

Speaking to reporters after Sinema's announcement, Manchin said he had "no intention" of making the same decision, but added: "Whether I do something later, I can't tell you what the future's going to bring. I can only tell you where I am and my mindset," The Hill reported.

Manchin — who is up for reelection in 2024 — comes from a storied Democratic family, but is often cited as the most conservative member of his party in the Senate.

He has described himself as a "moderate Democrat" but has swatted down rumors of leaving the party in the past, telling reporters in 2022 that an anonymously sourced report about a plan to switch his party affiliation was "bull----."

"I can't control rumors, and it's bull----, bull---- spelled with b, u, l, l, capital B!" Manchin said at the time, per The Hill.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

But after flatly denying the story, Manchin later told The Hill and Fox News that he had offered to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent while still caucusing with the Democrats, if that would be helpful to his colleagues with whom he disagreed by making his politics more clear.

"If it is 'embarrassing' to them to have a moderate, centrist Democrat in the mix and if it would help them publicly, I could become an independent," he claimed he offered.

More recently, Manchin has been the subject of rumors concerning a potential third-party presidential bid. In July, the senator appeared at an event hosted by No Labels, a group co-chaired by former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman that has been mulling whether it will nominate a third-party candidate.

While Manchin told CNN’s Manu Raju his appearance was "nothing about a third party," he also hedged his response by saying, "I’ve never ruled out anything or ruled in anything."

Related Articles
First Landing of Christopher Columbus, 1800/1805. Artist Frederick Kemmelmeyer.
Christopher Columbus Says Slavery Was ‘Better than Getting Killed’ in New Videos Approved for Florida Students
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, right, administers the oath to defend the Constitution to Ruth Bader Ginsburg as President Bill Clinton looks on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1993
Bill Clinton Shares Why RBG Stood Out Among 'Dozens of Candidates,' 30 Years After Her Swearing-In (Exclusive)
Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio waves an Ecuador national flag during a campaign event at a school minutes before he was shot to death outside the same school in Quito
Ecuador Presidential Candidate Assassinated at Campaign Rally 10 Days Before Election
President Joe Biden sit at his desk ahead of addressing the nation on averting default and the Bipartisan Budget Agreement in the Oval Office of the White House
Utah Man Who Threatened to Kill Joe Biden and Others Is Fatally Shot by FBI Agents Serving a Search Warrant
Ron DeSantis Removes Floridaâs Only Black Female State Attorney in Radical Move â and Local Sheriff Mocks Her
Ron DeSantis Suspends Florida’s Only Black Female State Attorney in Radical Move — and Local Sheriff Mocks Her
Deidra Reese, statewide program manager for the Ohio Unity Coalition, celebrates the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Abortion Rights Prevail in Surprise Ohio Vote, a Stunning Rebuke to Supreme Court: Here's What It Means
Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, Briefly Hospitalized After Fall
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses FOIA request regarding former President Donald Trump's indictment outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Juneteenth ‘Useless' After Recently Observing It on Social Media
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, claiming his immigration policy is illegal,
Florida May Be Reversing Course on Barring AP Psychology from Its Schools over Inclusion of LGBTQ+ Topics
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Florida Students Now Need Parental Permission to Use Nicknames, 'Alternate' Names Under New Ron DeSantis Rule
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Ron DeSantis Finally Calls Donald Trump’s 2020 Election Conspiracies ‘Unsubstantiated’: ‘Of Course He Lost’
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Ron DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Is Pausing Campaign Contributions: 'Extremism Won't Get You Elected'
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau and Son Xavier Twin in Pink to Watch 'Barbie' Movie Together
Justin Trudeauâs Wife Sophie GrÃ©goire Shared Words of Advice to Meghan Markle About Managing Public Pressure
Justin Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Grégoire Shared Words of Advice to Meghan Markle About Managing Public Pressure
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃÂ©goire Trudeau attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
A Political PR Expert Explains How Justin Trudeau’s Separation Announcement Helped 'Limit the News Cycle'
High School Classroom
AP Psychology Course 'Effectively Banned' in Florida, College Board Says