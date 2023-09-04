Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer

After being both off and on, Joe Jonas' wedding band was back on his finger Sunday night.

The singer, 34, was pictured sporting his ring during a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, amid the news that he’s retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to his wife Sophie Turner.

In a series of photos posted by Pop Crave on Twitter, now known as X, Jonas’ gold wedding band could be clearly seen on his left hand as he performed on stage at the Moody Center.

A source confirmed the news of Jonas retaining a divorce lawyer to PEOPLE on Saturday.

Jonas was pictured without his wedding ring on Aug. 11 while picking up an iced coffee in New York City.

As reported by the New York Post's Page Six, Jonas also sang a love song he wrote for Turner during the stop on the band’s North American tour.

Previously opening up about the 2019 track “Hesitate” during the Jonas Brothers’ 2020 Happiness Continues concert film, Jonas said, “It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows. It’s my promise to Sophie.”

The couple married in 2019 and celebrated with two weddings, one in Las Vegas and the other in France, with Turner wearing an intricate Louis Vuitton wedding gown to the latter.

They then went on to welcome two daughters together, including Willa, 3. The pair are yet to reveal the name of their second baby girl, who was born in July 2022.

Jonas’ wedding band was also visible in a snap shared on the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account on Saturday.

"Happy Labor Day weekend everyone," read the caption of the post, which featured a shot of Joe hanging out with his brothers and bandmates Kevin, 35, and Nick, 30, around a fire pit with drinks and a sunset in the background.

The caption continued, "This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."



On Aug. 15, Turner also marked her husband’s 34th birthday on Instagram with a snap of the pair wearing matching green-and-white striped pajamas.

"Happy birthday handsome," Turner wrote over the photo.

Jonas and Turner first connected via social media in 2016 and went on to get engaged in 2017.

"We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

She continued of her then-fiancé, "He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out."

