Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer

The singer wearing his ring comes amid the news he has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to wife Sophie Turner

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 03:30PM EDT
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas performs in Austin on Sept. 3, 2023. Photo:

@dontworryjustbreathe/TMX/MEGA

After being both off and on, Joe Jonas' wedding band was back on his finger Sunday night.

The singer, 34, was pictured sporting his ring during a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, amid the news that he’s retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to his wife Sophie Turner.

In a series of photos posted by Pop Crave on Twitter, now known as X, Jonas’ gold wedding band could be clearly seen on his left hand as he performed on stage at the Moody Center. 

A source confirmed the news of Jonas retaining a divorce lawyer to PEOPLE on Saturday.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in March 2023.

Lionel Hahn/Getty 

Jonas was pictured without his wedding ring on Aug. 11 while picking up an iced coffee in New York City. 

As reported by the New York Post's Page Six, Jonas also sang a love song he wrote for Turner during the stop on the band’s North American tour.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in October 2022.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Previously opening up about the 2019 track “Hesitate” during the Jonas Brothers’ 2020 Happiness Continues concert film, Jonas said, “It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows. It’s my promise to Sophie.”

The couple married in 2019 and celebrated with two weddings, one in Las Vegas and the other in France, with Turner wearing an intricate Louis Vuitton wedding gown to the latter. 

They then went on to welcome two daughters together, including Willa, 3. The pair are yet to reveal the name of their second baby girl, who was born in July 2022. 

Jonas’ wedding band was also visible in a snap shared on the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account on Saturday.

"Happy Labor Day weekend everyone," read the caption of the post, which featured a shot of Joe hanging out with his brothers and bandmates Kevin, 35, and Nick, 30, around a fire pit with drinks and a sunset in the background. 

The caption continued, "This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow." 

On Aug. 15, Turner also marked her husband’s 34th birthday on Instagram with a snap of the pair wearing matching green-and-white striped pajamas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Happy birthday handsome," Turner wrote over the photo.

Sophie Turner Wishes Husband Joe Jonas a Happy Birthday with Matching Pjamas Selfie
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner Instagram

Jonas and Turner first connected via social media in 2016 and went on to get engaged in 2017. 

"We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Turner revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2019. “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.” 

She continued of her then-fiancé, "He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out." 

Related Articles
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Spends Labor Day Weekend with Brothers Nick and Kevin After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Nick and Kevin Jonas Wish Joe a Happy 34th Birthday: 'It's Very Cool Being Your Brother'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Sophie Turner Marks Husband Joe Jonas Turning 34 with Matching Pajamas Selfie: 'Happy Birthday Handsome'
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Pay Tribute to Jonas Brother Song 'Little Bird' with Matching Jackets
Britney Spears Ex Sam Asghari is seen out for the first time without his wedding ring in Pasadena. Pictured: Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Steps Out Without His Wedding Ring amid Britney Spears Divorce
courtesy of Mohegan Sun Headline: Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Intimate Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live
Jonas Brothers Get Emotional as They Dedicate Song 'Little Bird' to Late Daughter of Toronto Concertgoer
Aaron Rodgers, Joe Jonas
Aaron Rodgers Joins Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to 'Celebrate!' Joe Jonas' 34th Birthday
Nick Jonas 'Can't Wait for Night Two' as He Shares Heartwarming Sound Check with Daughter Malti
Nick Jonas Brings Daughter Malti on Stage for Pre-Show Sound Check in Heartwarming Photo: 'My Girls'
Nick Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Five Albums, One Night
Nick Jonas Falls into a Hole Onstage While Singing 'Sail Away' During Jonas Brothers Concert
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Husband Nick Jonas as Jonas Brothers' Tour Kicks Off in N.Y.C.: 'So Proud'
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers Tease Upcoming Tour as the 'Most Ambitious Show' They've Ever Done: 'Truly a Celebration' (Exclusive)
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers pose at the SiriusXM Miami Studios
Joe Jonas Previews Jonas Brothers’ Tour Wardrobe: ‘Never a Dull Moment’
Joe Jonas Joins Billy Joel Onstage for 'Uptown Girl': 'Bucket List Moment
Joe Jonas Joins Billy Joel Onstage for 'Uptown Girl': 'Bucket List Moment'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Nick Jonas Gives Sweet Birthday Tribute to Wife Priyanka Chopra as She Turns 41: 'I Love Celebrating You'