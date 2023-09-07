Joe Jonas Steps Out for Breakfast with His Two Daughters amid Divorce from Sophie Turner

The two are parents to daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter known only as D., 14 months

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 7, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Joe Jonas is spending time with his girls.

On Wednesday, the "Hesitate" singer, 34, was photographed taking his two daughters to breakfast at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Sherman Oaks, Calif., in his first public outing since filing for divorce from Sophie Turner.

The girl dad carried his daughter Willa, 3, while a woman held his second daughter, who is identified in court papers as D., 14 months.

Jonas joked around with his kids, making funny faces and playing with his food as the foursome sat down to a pancake breakfast. The musician was not pictured wearing his wedding ring despite posting an Instagram earlier this week with the ring on his finger.

Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour

Scott Legato/Getty Images

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE this week that the girls have been with Jonas this summer while Turner has been away filming.

"She has been shooting which is why the kids have been with Joe. It's just been easier because she's been working for the kids to be with him because there's some more support at home and on the road with his family. It’s something they both agreed was best," the source revealed.

On Tuesday, Jonas filed for a dissolution of marriage from Turner, 27, after four years of marriage, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm. The filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The filing confirmed that Jonas and Turner have a prenup in place and are planning on working on a co-parenting plan.

“A parenting plan should be established, which addressed all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the filing continued. "The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States."

On Wednesday, the pair posted a joint statement on their Instagrams that confirmed the end of their four-year marriage.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,' ” they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.

