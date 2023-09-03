Joe Jonas Spends Labor Day Weekend with Brothers Nick and Kevin After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer

"Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight," the Jonas Brothers shared on their joint Instagram account

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 10:15PM EDT
Joe Jonas
Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas have a brotherly hangout over Labor Day weekend. Photo:

Jonas Brothers/Instagram

Joe Jonas is spending time with family amid the news that he has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to wife Sophie Turner.

A photo of Joe, 34, hanging out with brothers Kevin, 35, and Nick, 30, was shared on the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account on Saturday in honor of the holiday weekend. The image captured the trio — who are currently touring together — sitting around a fire pit with drinks as the sun sets in the distance.

"Happy Labor Day weekend everyone," the post's caption reads. "This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."

The brotherly snapshot came amid the surprising development in Jonas' personal life, which a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday. Prior to retaining a divorce attorney, Joe was spotted wearing his wedding ring as recently as Aug. 11.

The musician and Turner, 27, married in 2019, with weddings in both Las Vegas and France. The couple went on to welcome two daughters together.

The pair first connected on social media in 2016 after mutual friends had been attempting to introduce them for quite a while. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue," Turner revealed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married in 2019.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Eventually, they met up at a bar and hit it off. Jonas proposed in 2017, and the two announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts featuring a photo of Turner's hand showcasing her new ring.

"She said yes," Jonas captioned the post on his page, while Turner wrote, "I said yes," on hers.

Turner gave birth to daughter Willa, 3, in 2020, and the couple's second child — whose name has not been revealed publicly — was born in July 2022.

The pair recently shared a glimpse into their relationship as Jonas marked his 34th birthday last month. They celebrated by wearing matching green-and-white striped pajamas, as Turner revealed in a snapshot on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday handsome," Turner wrote over the photo.

Jonas, in turn, gave the Game of Thrones actress a loving shout-out at a ceremony in January honoring the Jonas Brothers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Turner was on hand to support her husband and brothers-in-law.

"Sophie, what up homie? You're my partner in crime. You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you," he said to her from the podium. "You got any plans after this?"

