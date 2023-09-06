Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Trying to 'Keep Things as Positive as Possible' Amid Split: Source (Exclusive)

"They are trying to keep things as positive as possible knowing there's always a lot of tension in a divorce," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE.
and
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs
Charlotte Triggs is an editor and veteran journalist with nearly 20 years experience working across celebrity and human interest news.
Published on September 6, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in March 2023. Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are trying to keep things "positive" amid news of their impending divorce.

"People are trying to be negative towards both of them but they are trying to keep things as positive as possible knowing there's always a lot of tension in a divorce," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE. "They're two incredibly scrutinized people. This is incredibly stressful for them, but everything between them has been very collaborative."

The source also told PEOPLE that the sale of the former couple's home in Miami was "coordinated" by the couple together and "they made a profit on it."

"It was something they both wanted to do. Everything has been very collaborative. The sale of the house wasn't in advance of a divorce specifically as sometimes people do, but it does make it easier," they added.

On Tuesday, Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from his wife of four years in Miami. The filing claimed that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

News of the divorce from Turner, 27, did not come as a "surprise" to the people around them, as they spent "the whole summer apart," claimed a source who knows the couple.

"They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," the source said.

The filing came days after PEOPLE reported that the Jonas Brothers musician had retained a divorce lawyer despite continuing to wear his wedding band. According to the source, Jonas and Turner "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

The former couple has a prenup in place, per the divorce filing.

sophie turner and joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Kevin Mazur/Getty

On Wednesday, Jonas and the former Game of Thrones star broke their silence about their divorce on their social media accounts with a joint statement.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,' ” they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.

The pair turned the comments off on their respective posts.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D., 14 months.

