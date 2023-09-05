Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Two Kids Have Been 'Residing with Their Father,' Says Singer in Divorce Docs

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's two daughters have been living with the singer as of late, Jonas claims in his divorce papers filed in Miami on Tuesday.



The "Sucker" singer, 34, filed for a dissolution of marriage from the actress, 27, after four years of marriage, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm. The filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The musician and the former Game of Thrones star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the docs as D., 14 months.

“A parenting plan should be established, which addressed all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the filing continues. "The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States."



Jonas and Turner have a prenup in place, the documents confirm.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the split.

The filing comes days after PEOPLE reported Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer, despite continuing to wear his wedding band.

Jonas, who keeps much of his personal life private, opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood, when the former couple was expecting baby No. 2

"You really don't know what to expect," the singer said ahead of the birth of his second child. "I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just excited. It's such an amazing part of life."

"It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like,” Jonas continued, adding that he was “very much looking forward to the future on all things."

Turner has also said that being a mom to Willa has made her a better actor. During a conversation on The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast, the Game of Thrones star said that becoming a mother has given her a "different perspective" on her roles and has made her a "much more emotional person."

"The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing," she said. "It's made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."

