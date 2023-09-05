Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have 'Been Living Separate Lives for Months,' Source Says

The musician filed for divorce from the actress after four years of marriage on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 11:53PM EDT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Photo:

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday did not come as a "surprise" to the people around them, as they spent "the whole summer apart," according to a source who knows the couple.

"They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," the source said.

The filing comes days after PEOPLE reported Jonas, 34, had retained a divorce lawyer despite continuing to wear his wedding band. According to the source, Jonas and Turner, 27, "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the source says. "They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."

Jonas claims in his divorce papers that the couple's two daughters have been living with him as of late.

Reps for Jonas and Turner have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm that the musician filed for a dissolution of marriage with the Game of Thrones actress after four years of marriage. They share a daughter named Willa, 3, and a second daughter identified in the divorce documents as D., 14 months. The filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" and states that they have a prenup.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Last November, Jonas opened up during an interview with Mr. Porter about why he and Turner kept much of their relationship private.

"I want to feel like an open book," he told the publication. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

Speaking about life as a father, the performer shared with PEOPLE in August 2022 that it was an "adjustment period."

"Just something that I'm learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I'm still trying to figure it out," he said at the time. "Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig… I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true."

