Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence on their divorce.

On Wednesday, Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, each posted a joint statement to their social-media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,' ” they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.

The pair turned the comments off on their respective posts.



The statement comes after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Tuesday in Miami, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirmed. The filing claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones alum have a prenuptial agreement in place, per the divorce filing.

The pair married in 2019 after nearly three of years of dating and celebrated with two weddings: one in Las Vegas and the other in France.

They share two children: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., whom they welcomed in July 2022.

On Saturday, PEOPLE reported that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer, despite continuing to wear his wedding band.



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Oct.15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Three days later, a source told PEOPLE that the duo had been "living separate lives for months" and had spent "the whole summer apart."



According to the insider, the Do Revenge actress and "Sucker" singer "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the source added. "They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."



Jonas claims in his divorce papers that the duo's two daughters have been living with him as of late.

Reps for Jonas and Turner have not responded to multiple requests for comment.