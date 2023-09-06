Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'

The Jonas Brothers singer and the "Game of Thrones" actress shared a joint statement on their Instagram accounts Wednesday morning

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 09:13AM EDT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Oct. 20, 2022, in New York City. Photo:

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence on their divorce.

On Wednesday, Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, each posted a joint statement to their social-media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,' ” they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.

The pair turned the comments off on their respective posts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The statement comes after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Tuesday in Miami, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirmed. The filing claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones alum have a prenuptial agreement in place, per the divorce filing. 

The pair married in 2019 after nearly three of years of dating and celebrated with two weddings: one in Las Vegas and the other in France.

They share two children: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., whom they welcomed in July 2022.

On Saturday, PEOPLE reported that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer, despite continuing to wear his wedding band.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on Oct.15, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Three days later, a source told PEOPLE that the duo had been "living separate lives for months" and had spent "the whole summer apart."

According to the insider, the Do Revenge actress and "Sucker" singer "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the source added. "They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."

Jonas claims in his divorce papers that the duo's two daughters have been living with him as of late.

Reps for Jonas and Turner have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Related Articles
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have 'Been Living Separate Lives for Months,' Source Says
Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Two Kids Have Been 'Residing with Their Father,' Says Singer in Divorce Docs
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Irretrievably Broken'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner and Ex Talk Next Steps amid Divorce: She'll 'Enter the Workforce,' He Wants 'Time for Myself'
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
(Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyonce and Diana Ross perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Diana Ross Sings Happy Birthday to Beyoncé During Surprise Appearance at Los Angeles Tour Stop
Kevin Bacon Marks 35th Wedding Anniversary with Kyra Sedgwick
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary: '35 Years Feels Like a Heartbeat'
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Spends Labor Day Weekend with Brothers Nick and Kevin After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'Iâve Loved Every Moment'
Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'I've Loved Every Moment'
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship Is 'Much Different Than What Has Been Portrayed': Source (Exclusive)
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'My Birthday Girl'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Avoids Looking at Actor as He Takes Stand in Child Support Hearing
Travis Barker attends the 2020 American Music Awards
Blink-182 Postpones European Tour Dates as Travis Barker Rushes Home for 'Urgent Family Matter'
George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Hold Hands as They Leave Venice After Her DVF Awards Honor