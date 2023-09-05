Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer

Joe Jonas is showing off his ring for a second time.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram Monday that showed him looking at the camera and holding a cup with his wedding band prominently on full display.

Jonas didn’t caption the image, but the photo is his second post showing off his ring since news surfaced of possible trouble in his marriage to Sophie Turner.

On Sunday, a source told PEOPLE that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage. TMZ reported the couple were heading for a split



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The musician previously shared a photo over the Labor Day weekend of himself hanging out with his brothers around a fire pit at sunset, holding his left hand with the ring up to his mouth.

The “Sucker” singer also wore his wedding band during a Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas on Sunday, as seen in a series of photos posted by Pop Crave on Twitter, now known as X. In the images Jonas could be seen holding the mic with his left hand during the event, which clearly sported the ring.

Jonas also sang a love song he wrote for Turner during the stop on the band’s North American tour, per the New York Post's Page Six.



This comes after he was pictured without his wedding ring on Aug. 11 while picking up an iced coffee in New York City.

Joe Jonas attends an Armani event on July 15, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jonas and Turner first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016 and got engaged a year later with the pair sharing a photo of Turner's hand with her engagement ring on display. Jonas captioned the image, "She said yes," while Turner also wrote, "I said yes."



They tied the knot three years later with a surprise wedding in Las Vegas followed by a romantic ceremony at a chateau in the French countryside, where guests included sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham. Turner's Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams also served as maid of honor.

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, and then welcomed their second child, whose name they have not publicly shared, in July 2022.



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage

The pair have been relatively private about their relationship and family life over the years, but Turner celebrated her husband’s 34th birthday on Instagram on Aug. 15 with a snap of the pair wearing matching green-and-white striped pajamas which she captioned, "Happy birthday handsome.”

The Jonas Brothers band member also gave the Game of Thrones actress a loving shout-out at a ceremony in January honoring the Jonas Brothers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Turner was on hand to support her husband and brothers-in-law.



"Sophie, what up homie?” he said to her from the podium. “You're my partner in crime. You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you.”

