Joe Jonas Seemingly Addresses Sophie Turner Divorce During L.A. Concert: 'It's Been a Crazy Week'

The musician got emotional before singing the Jonas Brothers' song "Hesitate," which was inspired by the 'Game of Thrones' actress

By
Topher Gauk-Roger
Topher Gauk-Roger
Topher Gauk-Roger
Topher Gauk-Roger is a Senior Producer and Writer at PEOPLE
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine.
Published on September 10, 2023 11:11AM EDT
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty 

Joe Jonas seemingly addressed his divorce from Sophie Turner during an emotional moment on stage at the Jonas Brothers' latest concert.

On Saturday evening, Joe, 34, was joined by brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas for their band's show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Right before singing the group's song "Hesitate" from their 2019 album Happiness Begins, which was inspired by Turner, 27, an emotional Jonas told the crowd before him, "It's been a crazy week," which prompted fans to erupt with cheers.

"I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?" the musician — who was not wearing his wedding ring — continued. "Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys."

Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas performs onstage on Aug. 23.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

During other moments from the show, Jonas dedicated the Jonas Brothers' 2023 track “Little Bird” to a pregnant fan, and also dedicated the band’s 2007 hit ballad “When You Look Me In The Eyes” to a couple that was holding a sign noting they danced to the tune at their wedding.

At one other point in the concert, Nick, 30, gave his older brother a sweet embrace during their performance of the 2019 track “Rollercoaster."

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jonas' comments during the moving moment follow the news that he filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage earlier this month.

PEOPLE initially confirmed that the singer had retained a divorce lawyer, before Jonas filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones star in Miami days later. 

The filing claimed that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The former couple, who first met in 2016, have a prenup in place, per the divorce filing.

Jonas and Turner were married in 2019 after nearly three years of dating, and have two children together: daughter Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 14 months.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in front row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

The estranged pair spoke out for the first time last week about their split by posting a joint statement on social media. 

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” both Jonas and Turner shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.

