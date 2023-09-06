Joe Jonas Said Sophie Turner Had His 'Back No Matter What' Three Weeks Before Filing for Divorce

Joe Jonas gave his estranged wife a shoutout before singing a song written for her at a recent Jonas Brothers concert

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis
Published on September 6, 2023 02:30PM EDT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles in October 2022. Photo:

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Just weeks before filing for divorce, Joe Jonas called estranged wife Sophie Turner the person who’s “got [his] back no matter what” as he sang a song in her honor at a Jonas Brothers concert.

Turner, 27, was in attendance at the Jonas Brothers’ Yankee Stadium show to kick off their tour on Aug. 12, and Jonas, 34, gave her a special shoutout before singing the song “Hesitate,” which he wrote for her.

“If you’re going through a tough time, they reach out to you, they’ve got your back no matter what. That person is here with me tonight, Sophie,” he said in a fan video shared to TikTok. “So I’d love to hear you sing this with me if you don’t mind. I want you to think of that person. If that person’s here, you’ve got to hold them tight.”

Jonas has called “Hesitate,” which appears on the 2019 album Happiness Begins, a “love letter” to Turner, whom he married in 2019 and with whom he shares kids Willa, 3, and a second daughter, 14 months.

He also dedicated the song to Turner during a performance in May, telling the crowd, “Sophie, where you at? There’s not much to say, but I love you,” according to USA Today.

The musician filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress on Tuesday, claiming in documents obtained by PEOPLE that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

The couple shared a joint statement addressing the split on Instagram Wednesday morning, writing that they’d “mutually decided to amicably end our marriage” after “four wonderful years.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement read.

Shortly after the divorce filing, a source told PEOPLE that the breakup did not come as a “surprise” to the couple’s inner circle, as they’ve spent “the whole summer apart.”

sophie turner and joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," the source, who knows the couple, said.

The insider added that the pair “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.”

"As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time," the source said. "They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he's been on tour. Sophie's been working in the UK."

