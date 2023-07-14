Joe Jonas Reveals Embarrassing Moment He Pooped Himself on Stage: ‘Such is Life’

The Jonas Brothers singer recalled how it was a "bad day" to be wearing white clothes during the incident four years ago

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Published on July 14, 2023 07:40AM EDT
Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. Photo:

 Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Joe Jonas is revealing his all-time most embarrassing moment. 

While appearing on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody radio show in Australia on Thursday, the singer, 33, was asked to tell “a story you have never told anyone.” In reply, Jonas spilled the beans about the time he pooped his pants on stage!

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about (how) there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--- your pants,” he said.

Jonas then revealed that the incident happened four years ago — and that he was saved by a rapid costume change.

“It's fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy,” he joked about the aftermath.  

Delving further into the on-stage accident, the Jonas Brothers star continued, “Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s--- change during the set.”

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas on stage during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session in May 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like, ‘Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly,' " he added. "That’s a story I’ve never told and also that’s just real life.” 

He then clarified, “It was a light one, it wasn’t a full, so I was able to tell the tale.”

Jonas also confirmed that there's probably some footage of him on stage wearing white pants and then suddenly wearing something different.

“I’m sure I could find it,” he joked. 

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers pose at the SiriusXM Miami Studios
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers pose at the SiriusXM Miami Studios.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head,” Jonas continued. “It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

Jonas is indeed in good company. Back in 2015, Ed Sheeran revealed that he also accidentally pooped his pants while on stage. 

Per E! News, the singer, 32, told Australian radio station Nova FM that he farts "all the time" during his performances and once "misjudged a fart on stage, which ended up being a shart." 

Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs on Radio 1 Stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Joe Jonas performs during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023.

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Meanwhile, in 2020, Phoebe Bridgers recalled how she also had an oops moment on stage while suffering from food poisoning. 

Speaking during an Instagram Live, the singer, 28, shared, “I had food poisoning and the label was like, ‘Well, if you’re sick, that’s fine, but it’s really cool you got booked.’ They didn’t put pressure on me, I was just trying to underplay how sick I was. I was like, ‘I’m fine,’ and I was sweating. Then I got on stage and three songs in…”

Bridgers then began laughing, before clarifying “It was only a little bit” and it “wasn’t like I f------ destroyed myself.”

“I was fine, I was safe, I had black tights and, like, a long dress,” she added.

