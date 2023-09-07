Joe Jonas Returns to the Stage Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce from Sophie Turner

The singer filed for divorce on Tuesday and claimed their marriage was "irretrievably broken"

Published on September 7, 2023 07:00AM EDT
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Five Albums, One Night Tour at Little Caesars Arena on August 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo:

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Joe Jonas is singing his heart out a day after filing for divorce from estranged wife Sophie Turner.

On Wednesday night, the Jonas Brothers singer, 34, appeared on stage alongside brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas in Phoenix, Arizona.

The band is currently in the middle of 35 North American concerts for their Five Albums. One Night. The Tour, which began last month — and Joe opted for a particularly stylish pink and white floral suit for the latest show.

A number of social media users also noted that the singer-songwriter — who shared a joint statement with Turner on Instagram Wednesday announcing the two had "mutually decided to amicably end our marriage" — was no longer wearing his wedding ring.

One video of the concert was shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside the caption: "Confirmed: Joe Jonas performing in Phoenix tonight with no wedding ring."

In the clip, Joe sang the band's track "What A Man Gotta Do," while holding the mic with his left hand. He then raised his hand into the air, which showed he was without his wedding band.

Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session at SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Another user shared footage from a different vantage point that also highlighted that Joe was on stage with no wedding ring. The video — which was simply captioned with three red heart emojis — showed him singing as Nick and Kevin moved to stand beside him on the stage.

On Sunday, the Jonas Brothers performed in Austin, Texas, amid the news that Joe had retained a divorce lawyer. That night, he was spotted wearing his wedding ring. But two days later, on Tuesday, Joe filed for divorce from Turner in Miami after four years of marriage. The filing claimed, "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage

Joe and Turner, 27, have a prenup in place, per the divorce filing. The musician and former Game of Thrones star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D., 14 months.

The filing comes days after PEOPLE reported the singer had retained a divorce lawyer, despite continuing to wear his wedding band.TODAY was first to report the filing.

The same day, a source told PEOPLE that the move did not come as a "surprise" to the people around them, as they spent "the whole summer apart."

"They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," the source said.

On Wednesday morning, the exes broke their silence with a joint statement they each posted to their social media accounts.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'” they both shared on Instagram.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Amy Sussman/WireImage

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.

The pair turned the comments off on their respective posts.

Last November, Joe opened up during an interview with Mr. Porter about why he and Turner kept much of their relationship private.

"I want to feel like an open book," he told the publication. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

