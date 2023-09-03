Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have two kids together

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 01:49PM EDT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage

Joe Jonas has retained a divorce lawyer after four years of marriage to Sophie Turner, a source tells PEOPLE. 

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, walked down the aisle twice — once in Las Vegas and then again in France — and are the parents to two children together.

Representatives for Jonas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A rep for Turner, meanwhile, declined to comment.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Lionel Hahn/Getty 

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers musician first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner explained in a cover interview for Harper’s Bazaar UK, adding, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

Not long after connecting on Instagram, Jonas invited Turner to hang out while his tour was passing through the U.K. Turner's friends thought it would be "hilarious" and convinced her to agree.

The two arranged to meet up at a bar and, just in case Jonas was a catfish, Turner brought along her "rugby boys" to keep her safe. While she expected Jonas to "show up with security," she was pleasantly surprised when the singer arrived with a friend.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In 2017, Jonas popped the question, asking Turner for her hand in marriage. In matching Instagram posts, they shared a photo of Turner's hand with her engagement ring on display. Jonas captioned the image, "She said yes," while Turner fittingly wrote, "I said yes."

The couple received an outpouring of support from their famous friends and family, including Jonas' brother, Nick Jonas, who wrote, "Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much."

Jonas and Turner then tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, and later at a lavish affair in the French countryside. 

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, and then welcomed their second child in July 2022. "It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like," Jonas told PEOPLE last year of fatherhood.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Dia Dipasupil

Last month, Turner celebrated her musician husband on his 34th birthday by posting a cute shot of the pair in matching pajamas.

In the snap shared on her Instagram Story, the couple could be seen wearing matching green-and-white striped pajamas as they posed in the mirror, while Turner took a selfie.

The actress also wore braided pigtails and light makeup, while Jonas appeared to have his hair slicked back as he glanced at her phone.

Over the photo, Turner wrote, “Happy birthday handsome.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Earlier this year, Turner showed her support for Jonas when she attended a ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Each brother was given an opportunity to speak — and Jonas made sure to give his wife a special shout-out during his time at the podium.

"Sophie, what up homie. You're my partner in crime. You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you," he said. "You got any plans after this?"

The couple's two daughters weren't present for the event but Jonas made sure to mention them as well. "To my little ones at home, Daddy loves you to the moon and back," he said.

