Joe Jonas Previews Jonas Brothers’ Tour Wardrobe: ‘Never a Dull Moment’

Fatherhood must really agree with Joe Jonas, if his dad jokes are anything to go by!

On Wednesday, the Jonas Brother gave his 7.1 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at the trio's upcoming tour looks. In the clip, Joe clutched his face and exclaimed, "Holy f---!" as he gazed upon the rack of sartorial selections.

"Three Chaotic Joe Moments at THE TOUR fitting," he captioned the upload.

Jonas Brothers/Instagram

"Look at these clothes!" he screamed as he stared in bewilderment before gesturing back at the rack. "Look at this!"

"That is actually ready to wear," an unidentified woman explained to Joe as they examined the sleeve of a retro-looking floral shirt before he interrupted her: "Rather than not ready to wear," smiling at the camera as crickets chirped in the background, possibly signifying that "This Dad Joke," as the screen text read, was not well received by those in the room.

However, Joe wasn't as disturbed by the apparently unimpressive fashion selects as he'd have us believe, as the screen text informed viewers that he was simply "committing to this bit."

As he further examined each garment, Joe could be heard humming what appeared to be a new song the band "recorded the same day," according to the on-screen text.



Also posting the same clip to his personal Instagram page that does not have comments disabled, many fans were less interested in the fashion choices and wanted to hear more than a snippet of the fresh ditty that Jonas was hinting at.

"DID YOU SAY A NEW SONG?!?!!!!! WHAT????," wrote one follower, to which another responded, "A. NEW. SONG!?!? SCREEEEAAAMMMIIINNNGGGGGG."

"Guys, I love this kind of videos wtf 🤣 2008 vibes 🤌🏼🤌🏼," posted another fan.

Last May, the band released their sixth studio record, The Album. The Jonas Brothers are now gearing up for their tour, Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour, which will be kicking off on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City before going national.

The Jonas Brothers will tour their new record "The Album" through 2023–2024. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In 2024, the tour continues in New Zealand, Australia and Europe.



When Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas appeared on SiriusXM in April, they explained to Radio Andy that they’ll perform “pretty much every song from all the albums” during the concert.

Nick, 30, explained during the chat on Radio Andy that the band's five-show Broadway residency last February served as the blueprint for the upcoming tour.

"For those that don't know, we basically played five nights and picked a different album that we spotlit for the first act of the show," he said.

"We played it in its entirety," Nick continued. "Which, for a lot of these songs, we've never even played them or we hadn't played them in 15-plus years."

