Joe Jonas Joins Billy Joel Onstage for 'Bucket List Moment' Singing 'Uptown Girl': 'Life Made'

Joe Jonas is living out his musical dreams!

The Jonas Brother, 33, performed with music legend Billy Joel during his Hyde Park concert in London on Friday in what he later described as a “major bucket list” moment in an Instagram Reel that documented the experience.

Fresh from performing a soundcheck at the beginning of the clip, Jonas appeared excited as he teased the performance. “I'm doing something, really exciting today. Bucket list — major bucket list,” he said. “Quite nervous. But the person I sang with is incredible and made me feel very comfortable.”

In the next clip, Jonas headed to the Hyde Park stage to join Joel. “The sun is officially down or about to be down. I’m just walking to stage. My friend is on his last song, can you hear it? And I’m about to go and join him up there,” Jonas said, before nervously adding, “Wish me luck!”

The Waffle House singer was next seen onstage hugging Joel, 74, with microphone in hand and a big smile on his face. The pair then performed Joel’s hit song “Uptown Girl” to an upbeat crowd. They hugged one final time before Jonas waved to the crowd, told them “Thank you!” and exited the stage.

Jonas performed with Joel at Hyde Park in London on Friday. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Hours after the performance, Jonas was clearly still buzzing from the incredible experience.

“This still feels unreal 🤯,” he captioned his Instagram Reel — which he posted in the early hours of Saturday morning. “Thank you to my friend @billyjoel for having me on stage to sing “Uptown Girl” with you tonight in Hyde Park. You’ve been a big inspiration to me and this was a bucket list moment."

The singer then concluded the post with a powerful comment about the impact of the duet: "Life made.”

Jonas’ special performance with Joel comes after teaming up with The Children’s Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign last month, with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.

While only one Jonas Brother has kids old enough to go to school, all three siblings have already thought about what to tell their little girls when it comes to the first day of classes.

The famous brothers shared with PEOPLE the sweet message they plan to tell their daughters when it's time to return to the classroom. "I want them to be themselves," said Joe, who is dad to Willa, 2, and an 11-month-old baby girl, with his wife Sophie Turner.

The singer described the performance as a "bucket list" moment. Billy Bennight/AdMedia

"I really don't need them to think that their dad or their uncles are the coolest in the world," he adds. "That's not what it's all about."

Kevin, 35, who shares daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9, with wife Danielle Jonas, said he reminds his girls to "take it slow and day by day." "Try to do your best. That's all we can ask. We don't ask for perfection, we just ask for them to try," added Kevin. "We're here to support them."

Meanwhile Nick's daughter Malti Marie is only 17 months old and not yet heading to school, the "Sucker" singer, 30, has a piece of timeless advice for his little one: "Just be yourself."