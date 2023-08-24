Joe Jonas Says Headlines About His 'Mid-Wardrobe S--- Change' Were Actually 'Quite Fun': 'I Made It, Guys' (Exclusive)

Joe Jonas knows well that it’s “Only Human” to have an embarrassing moment or two onstage.

The singer found himself the subject of a slew of viral headlines last month after he admitted to “s---[ing his] pants” during a concert — but reveals that he got quite the kick out of the attention.

“It’s quite fun for me,” he tells PEOPLE of gauging fans’ reactions to his admission. “I like people to come up with their own idea of what it was.”

Joe, 34, shared the incident during an appearance on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody radio show, and said he and a few friends had recently been talking about how “there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s--- your pants.” He then recalled a concert about four years ago where he joked it was “a bad day to choose to wear white clothing,” as he’d had to endure a “mid-wardrobe s--- change during the set.”

When PEOPLE broaches the topic weeks later, Joe is quick to clarify that the incident “was a scare” — but when pressed by brother Nick to “clarify publicly” what actually went down, he demurs.

Still, the singer’s brothers are quick to tease.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas in May. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“This story went everywhere,” says Nick, 31, while Kevin, 35, adds: “It was hilarious. It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened in your career.”

Ever the jokester, Joe replies with some banter of his own: “I made it guys… Now’s your time, now’s your opportunity to try to top it.”

While Kevin declines (“Um, can’t top it,” he says), Nick admits that it’s all part of the fun of being a musician who plays for live crowds.

“I've never had that kind of situation on stage, but I've had plenty of embarrassing onstage moments,” he says. “Some of them are on the internet and some that no one will ever know about, but you just take it in stride. It's part of being a performer. Sometimes you're going to s--- your pants.”

Quips Joe: “PEOPLE magazine: ‘Sometimes You’re Going to S-- Your Pants’ — the Jonas Brothers.”

The Jonas Brothers perform in Scotland in May. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media Ltd/Shutterstock

The brothers are currently in the midst of their latest set of tour dates, which, when all is said and done, will have taken them to 20 different countries for 90 performances.



The Tour, as it's aptly called, kicked off Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium, and is sponsored by EVO ICL, the vision correction procedure used by both Joe and Kevin.

The three-hour-long sets cover the trio’s entire history as a band, and include material five different albums, including their most recent, The Album.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” says Nick. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

