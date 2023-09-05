Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner After 4 Years of Marriage: 'Irretrievably Broken'

The couple tied the knot after three years of dating in 2019 and share two daughters

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis headshot
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 04:45PM EDT
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in October 2022 in New York City. Photo:

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, filed on Tuesday in Miami for a dissolution of marriage from the actress, 27, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm. The filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Jonas and Turner have a prenup in place, per the divorce filing.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the split.

The musician and the former Games of Thrones star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., 14 months.

The filing comes days after PEOPLE reported Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer, despite continuing to wear his wedding band.

The couple first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

A few months after they connected on social media, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jonas and Turner were officially dating, with one noting that Jonas was “willing to settle down for her.”

In October 2017, about a year after they began seeing each other, the couple announced that they were engaged.

sophie turner and joe jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Kevin Mazur/Getty

In April 2018, Turner opened up about her fiancé, telling Marie Claire that it’s “lovely to be engaged.”

“Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever,” she said, adding that there is a “sense of peace that comes with finding your person.”

The couple got married for the first time in a last-minute Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 2019.

They walked down the aisle at A Little White Wedding Chapel and sealed the deal with Ring Pop wedding rings, all to an audience of their musician friends. (The nuptials took place just hours after the Billboard Music Awards that year.)

A month later, Jonas and Turner flew to Europe for their official ceremony and celebration at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, which was attended by their close family and friends.

A little over a year later, in July 2020, Turner gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby girl named Willa.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Not long after, the couple was expecting baby No. 2, and Jonas, who keeps much of his personal life private, opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood.

"You really don't know what to expect," the singer said ahead of the birth of his second child. "I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just excited. It's such an amazing part of life."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2023.

Lionel Hahn/Getty 

"It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like,” Jonas continued, adding that he was “very much looking forward to the future on all things."

In July 2022, representatives for both stars confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that they had welcomed their second child, another daughter.

Related Articles
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Says There's 'Not a Chance in Hell' He'd Reconcile with Emmy Medders After 'S--- Went Down'
Joe Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Ã¢ÂÂFive Albums, One NightÃ¢ÂÂ Tour
Joe Jonas Shares New Photo of Himself Wearing Wedding Ring After Retaining Divorce Lawyer
Joe Jonas performs an emotional rendition of a song he wrote for his wife Sophie Turner as the couple battle divorce rumours. , Joe, 34, sang Hesitate at The Jonas Brothers gig in Austin, Texas on Sunday (September 3, 2023)
Joe Jonas Wears His Wedding Band During Jonas Brothers Tour After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Priscilla movie cast at Venice Film Festival
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis 'Respected the Fact I Was Only 14' When They First Met: 'He Was Very Kind'
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas Spends Labor Day Weekend with Brothers Nick and Kevin After Retaining a Divorce Lawyer
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'Iâve Loved Every Moment'
Gloria Estefan Celebrates 45 Years of Marriage to Husband Emilio: 'I've Loved Every Moment'
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Relationship Is 'Much Different Than What Has Been Portrayed': Source (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Avoids Looking at Actor as He Takes Stand in Child Support Hearing
Sam Asghari joins the SAG-AFTRA strike picket line outside the Disney Studios in Los Angeles this afternoon.
Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Walks the SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughters Pay Tribute to Jonas Brother Song 'Little Bird' with Matching Jackets
Kevin Costner treats his team of super lawyers to lunch in Santa Barbara as he is joined by Laura Wasser and crew
Kevin Costner Seen at Court Hearing to Address Christine’s Request for Increased Child Support
Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor, Kevin Costner
Christine Costner's Lawyer Says Financier Josh Connor 'Nothing More' Than Friend amid Kevin Costner Divorce
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, begins as she arrives at court in Santa Barbara.
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Reach Settlement Agreement Nearly 2 Months After Singer Filed for Divorce