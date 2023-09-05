Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, filed on Tuesday in Miami for a dissolution of marriage from the actress, 27, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm. The filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Jonas and Turner have a prenup in place, per the divorce filing.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the split.

The musician and the former Games of Thrones star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., 14 months.

The filing comes days after PEOPLE reported Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer, despite continuing to wear his wedding band.

The couple first connected through Instagram DMs in 2016.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

A few months after they connected on social media, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jonas and Turner were officially dating, with one noting that Jonas was “willing to settle down for her.”

In October 2017, about a year after they began seeing each other, the couple announced that they were engaged.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Kevin Mazur/Getty

In April 2018, Turner opened up about her fiancé, telling Marie Claire that it’s “lovely to be engaged.”

“Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever,” she said, adding that there is a “sense of peace that comes with finding your person.”

The couple got married for the first time in a last-minute Las Vegas ceremony on May 1, 2019.

They walked down the aisle at A Little White Wedding Chapel and sealed the deal with Ring Pop wedding rings, all to an audience of their musician friends. (The nuptials took place just hours after the Billboard Music Awards that year.)

A month later, Jonas and Turner flew to Europe for their official ceremony and celebration at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, which was attended by their close family and friends.

A little over a year later, in July 2020, Turner gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby girl named Willa.

Not long after, the couple was expecting baby No. 2, and Jonas, who keeps much of his personal life private, opened up to PEOPLE about fatherhood.

"You really don't know what to expect," the singer said ahead of the birth of his second child. "I think [I'm] maybe a little less nervous [this time], but I'm just excited. It's such an amazing part of life."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in 2023. Lionel Hahn/Getty

"It's been amazing to be a dad and to learn every day more about myself and what that's like,” Jonas continued, adding that he was “very much looking forward to the future on all things."

In July 2022, representatives for both stars confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that they had welcomed their second child, another daughter.

