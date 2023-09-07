Joe Jonas' Dating History: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has had some high-profile romances.

Spending his adolescence in the spotlight as part of the Jonas Brothers, the singer is no stranger to navigating relationships in the public eye, from dating Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato during his Disney Channel days to marrying Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

After three years of dating, Jonas and Turner tied the knot (twice!) in 2019 — once in Las Vegas and once in France. In the years since, the pair welcomed two daughters together.

In September 2023, the couple announced they are getting divorced. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they both shared on Instagram. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Though Jonas tends not to speak often about the details of his romantic life, he does incorporate elements of his relationships into his song lyrics.

Read ahead for Jonas’ dating history.

Mandy Van Duyne

Before the Jonas Brothers skyrocketed to fame, Jonas was linked to his childhood friend Mandy Van Duyne. The two reportedly dated in high school and the Jonas Brothers’ debut single “Mandy” from It’s About Time was written about her.

“Mandy is our childhood friend that has always been a part of our lives. She dated Joe at one point. Although they are no longer together, they will be best friends forever,” the band previously told AOL about the inspiration behind the track, per Songfacts.

AJ Michalka

Joe Jonas, AJ Michalka, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Aly Michalka in July 2006. Frazer Harrison/Getty

One of Jonas’ first public romances was with fellow Disney star AJ Michalka from Aly & AJ. After the Jonas Brothers toured with the sister duo in 2006, the two dated for a year before calling it quits.

During an interview with MTV in 2016, AJ revealed that Jonas was actually her first kiss. “No one knows he was my first kiss. I’m pretty sure I was his too,” AJ told the publication. “[The Jonas Brothers] opened for us when we were all like, 15, and so we started dating and we were together for a year.”

It was long-rumored that "Potential Breakup Song" from Aly & AJ’s album Insomniatic was inspired by Jonas. However, the band later set the record straight in 2020, noting that it was actually the song “Flattery” from the same album that was about Jonas.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas in September 2008. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift and Jonas started dating under the radar for a few months in the summer of 2008, when the "Love Story" singer hit the stage with the Jonas Brothers for a handful of concerts during their Burnin' Up Tour.

However, their relationship made headlines when Swift publicly addressed their split on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that November, notably claiming Jonas broke up with her in a 25-second phone call.

The aftermath was a bit rocky, with both writing fairly pointed breakup songs about each other — including Swift’s "Forever & Always" and the Jonas Brothers’ “Much Better,” which referenced Swift’s “Teardrops on My Guitar” and said he was “done with superstars.”

In recent years though, the two musicians have developed a friendship, mingling at award shows and supporting each other's music careers.

Jonas and Turner supported Swift as she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021 and Swift insinuated that she sent the couple’s first baby a present in her song "Invisible String" from Folklore. Jonas even changed the lyrics to “Much Better” during their Las Vegas residency, singing, "Now I'm cool with superstars."

In 2021, Swift released her Fearless vault track "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which fans immediately theorized was about her former relationship with Jonas. Following its release, Turner hilariously reacted to the track on her Instagram Story, writing, "It's not NOT a bop."



Camilla Belle

Camilla Belle and Joe Jonas in June 2009. Chris Wolf/FilmMagic

Shortly after parting ways from Swift, Jonas began dating actress Camilla Belle, whom he first met on the set of the Jonas Brothers’ “Lovebug” music video in September 2008. Though they never confirmed their relationship, they stepped out together on various occasions, including a Los Angeles Dodgers game and an outing in Hollywood.

In July 2009, Belle’s rep confirmed her split from Jonas to PEOPLE. “Yes, it’s true, they have broken up,” the rep told PEOPLE. “There is no third party involved and they care deeply about each other and will remain friends.”

Demi Lovato

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato in March 2010. John Shearer/WireImage

Jonas and Demi Lovato first met when they played love interests in Disney Channel’s hit 2008 film, Camp Rock, which also starred Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin. Years later, their friendship turned into something more when they went public with their relationship in March 2010.

However, it was relatively short-lived as PEOPLE confirmed their breakup that May. In the years following their split, the two reunited on various occasions, including sharing the stage together at a concert in 2016 and attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together in 2017.

Lovato also sent her well-wishes to Jonas following his engagement to Turner in 2017. “HUGE CONGRATS!!!!!” the singer commented on Jonas’ post. “Sooooo happy for the both of you!!!!”

Despite telling Harper’s Bazaar she was no longer in contact with the Jonas Brothers in 2020, she and Jonas appeared chummy as they attended the same Halloween party in 2021 and snapped a selfie together.

Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene and Joe Jonas in December 2010. Kent Phillips/Disney via Getty

Jonas and Ashley Greene started dating in the summer of 2010 before going public with their romance that fall when they attended a performance of Broadway’s Elf in November and visited Disney World together that December. Jonas was also by Greene’s side as she celebrated her 24th birthday in Las Vegas in February 2011.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Jonas was “head over heels” for Greene. However, after almost a year of dating, their reps confirmed their split to PEOPLE in March 2011.

During a candid Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) in October 2016, Jonas revealed that he lost his virginity to the Twilight star while discussing the Jonas Brothers’ infamous purity rings. Following the revelation, Greene seemingly responded on Instagram with a post that read: “Class is timeless.”

Jonas later expanded on the revelation, telling ET he didn’t mean to create any bad blood. “I mean ultimately, I think of myself as an honest guy. There are just those moments in life where you have to be true to yourself and true to the world,” he said. “I’m not out to hurt anybody, but I think, ultimately, I’m just telling my stories and what I can say from my heart.”

Blanda Eggenschwiler

Blanda Eggenschwiler and Joe Jonas in November 2013. Christopher Polk/Getty

Jonas started dating model Blanda Eggenschwiler in November 2012 and the couple made numerous appearances together during the course of their relationship, including sitting front row at New York Fashion Week and walking various red carpets together.

After dating for over a year, the couple went their separate ways, and Jonas’ rep confirmed their split to PEOPLE in August 2014.

Gigi Hadid

Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid in October 2015. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jonas and Gigi Hadid were first linked in the summer of 2015. They had been friends for a few years beforehand, with the model revealing on Periscope that the Jonas Brothers singer originally asked her out seven years before that.

"We met at the Grammys when I was 13 years old," Hadid revealed in 2015, per ET. "And he asked me to a baseball game, and I said, 'No.'"

Over the course of their relationship, the two stepped out for various public events together, including the US Open and Paris Fashion Week. During a trip to London in June 2015, they notably double-dated with Jonas’ ex (and Hadid’s close friend) Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris. Jonas later accompanied Hadid to Swift’s annual Fourth of July bash the following month.

Hadid also co-directed Jonas’ band DNCE’s music video for “Cake By the Ocean.” “She had a megaphone. She was a badass,” Jonas told PEOPLE. “Everybody really looked up to her to lead and she really came through and showed us that she could do it.”

That October, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at Global Lyme Alliance inaugural gala in New York, when Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Foster, was honored for her advocacy work.

A month later though, PEOPLE confirmed their split. “Joe and Gigi’s relationship recently ended,” a source said at the time. “Nothing serious happened … it wasn’t a dramatic break up. It was just hard to make it work with their schedules. They will definitely remain friends.”

Sophie Turner

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage

Jonas and Sophie Turner first connected through Instagram in 2016, when the singer slid into the Game of Thrones star’s DMs. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner explained to Harper’s Bazaar UK, adding, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

That December, PEOPLE confirmed their relationship, with a source saying, "They're dating exclusively. He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her.”

In October 2017, they announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts, and they eventually tied the knot in 2019 with two separate weddings: one in Las Vegas and one in France. As the Jonas Brothers released their 2019 album Happiness Begins, Jonas penned his song "Hesitate" about his relationship with Turner.

In July 2020, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa, and in June 2022, PEOPLE confirmed the arrival of their second child, another baby girl.

After four years of marriage, Jonas filed in Miami for a dissolution of marriage from Turner, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm. The filing claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Shortly after, Jonas and Turner broke their silence on the divorce, sharing joint statements on Instagram.

