Even the Jonas Brothers experience a little sibling rivalry sometimes.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas opened up on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast about the ways in which they feel both competitive with one another and supportive of the others’ solo endeavors — and Joe revealed that those feelings once brought him to tears.

The 33-year-old singer explained that he was at a Fleetwood Mac concert in 2019 when he learned that his brother Nick, 30, had been hired as a coach on The Voice season 18 — and because Joe had already served as a coach on The Voice Australia, he felt "so jealous I cried."

"It was at the most picturesque setting, it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden] and as they’re playing 'Landslide,' I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice," Joe said. "I was so jealous I cried my eyes out to 'Landslide.''

He continued: "It was bittersweet, of course, 'cause I'm super happy for him, but I'm also bummed 'cause I want that f---ing gig!"

Kevin, 35, chimed in to offer context, and said that because Joe had already been a coach in Australia in 2018, he felt, "I did my time there, I should do it here."

"I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, what the f—?" Joe said. "But [Nick] crushed it and, you know, it was great."

Nick appeared on season 18 in 2020, and returned for season 20 in 2021.

Though the brothers admitted that they can sometimes feel jealous of one another (Kevin revealed he felt "some of that" when Nick and Joe embarked on solo careers amid the band's break several years ago), Nick explained that at the end of the day, they’re all on the same team.

"We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That's our goal," he said. "We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually. And we were going into it… and naturally, we're brothers, we’re competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like…"

Added Joe: "Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it’s gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call…"

The trio released their sixth studio album, titled The Album, earlier this month.






