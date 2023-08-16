Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sell Their Miami Mansion for $15 Million

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house in Miami boasts 30-foot ceilings and a private dock

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Updated on August 16, 2023 10:15PM EDT
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner sell Miami mansion
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have officially sold their Sunshine State property.

The Jonas Brother, 34, and Game of Thrones actress, 27, offloaded their Miami mansion — which they bought in 2021 — for a whopping $15 million. 

Upon purchasing the home for $11 million, the celebrity couple enlisted the help of interior designer Sarah Ivory to transform the 10,414-square-foot space into a place that was uniquely their own. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner sell Miami mansion

Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano

"The home has an incredible Cali-meets-Bali vibe. Frank Lloyd Wright inspired, but with a tropical twist," said David Pullman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who represented the buyer of the celebrity home.

Pullman continued, “It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city, it was a perfect fit."

The house, whose property touches the small, private Sabal Lake, is located in the gated community of Bay Point in Miami. It boasts 30-foot-high ceilings in some of its main living spaces, including the grand entryway, which has been plastered with walls of natural stone and filled with jungle plants and foliage to welcome its inhabitants home to their tropical paradise.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner sell Miami mansion

Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano

The main living room also features the striking stone treatments as well as a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and a two-sided fireplace, allowing the already-massive space to feel even more open and airy. 

The lucky buyer will have plenty of space to entertain themselves and others in the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house. A private 94-foot dock gives the owner direct access to the ocean, but there are other spots to take a dip and cool off in the property’s pool, jacuzzi or separate kiddie pool. 

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner sell Miami mansion

Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano

In addition, the home is fitted with a large chef’s kitchen inside and an outdoor kitchen, a billiards room and a dual-sided bar for seamlessly taking the party to the yard.

The couple originally listed their Florida home in November 2022 for just shy of $17 million. The listing was removed in March 2023 only to be re-listed a month later at $15.5 million. Ultimately, the house ended up closing at $15 million. 

