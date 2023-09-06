Why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Kids Have Been Living with the Singer amid Divorce: Source

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are co-parenting their two daughters while both working.

Jonas and Turner's girls have been with Jonas as Turner has been filming, a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE. The former couple's kids have "more support" living with the singer amid their divorce, adds the insider.

"She has been shooting which is why the kids have been with Joe. It's just been easier because she's been working for the kids to be with him because there's some more support at home and on the road with his family. It’s something they both agreed was best.”

On Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers singer filed for a dissolution of marriage from the actress, 27, after four years of marriage, documents obtained by PEOPLE confirm. The filing claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

Jonas and the former Game of Thrones star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the docs as D., 14 months.



On Wednesday, Jonas, 34, and Turner each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts regarding the end of their four-year marriage.

“Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,' ” they both shared on Instagram.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,' " the statement concluded.



Jonas and Turner have a prenup in place, the divorce papers confirmed.

“A parenting plan should be established, which addressed all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the filing continued. "The children have been residing with their father in Miami and other locations throughout the United States."



