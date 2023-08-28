Joe Giudice Poses in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's College Move-In Day

Joe Giudice is a proud dad celebrating his daughter from afar.

While the father of four couldn't be there for daughter Gabriella Giudice's move-in day at the University of Michigan, the 51-year-old showed pride for his daughter's next chapter.

In a photo shared by Gia Giudice, 22, the proud dad poses in a University of Michigan t-shirt, holding a mug from the school with his name on it, as well as a keychain that reads "M Dad."

"This is so adorable❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. "Makes me so happy."

Joe Giudice posing in University of Michigan swag as daughter Gabriella begins her first year at the school. Gia Giudice/Instagram

Joe was sentenced to a 41-month prison sentence after pleading guilty for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in October 2014. Teresa, 50, was also found guilty of fraud charges and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Following his fraud sentence, Joe was deported from America. The Italian native now lives in the Bahamas and has since gotten divorced from Teresa after 20 years of marriage. In addition to Gabriella and Gia, they also share daughters Audriana, 13, and Milania, 17.

In August 2022, Teresa got remarried to Luis Ruelas. Appearing on Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down last fall, Teresa opened up about why Ruelas thought it was important for him to forge a relationship with her ex-husband.

"When he set it up, the dinner with my ex, he DM'ed him and I didn't even know about it," Teresa revealed. "We were going to the Bahamas to pick up my youngest ... and he DM'ed him."

After some initial panic and pushback from Teresa, Luis explained the importance of the three getting together.

"He's like, 'Babe, don't you understand? I want to be good with Joe cause it'll make the girls feel comfortable,' " she shared, adding, "I'm just saying, he's a gem. He really is."

Teresa also celebrated a smooth co-parenting relationship with Joe, adding, "It's great. My kids are really happy."

