Joe Giudice Poses in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's College Move-In Day

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice share daughters Audriana, Milania, Gabriella and Gia

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 01:08PM EDT
Joe Giudice Poses Decked Out in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's Move-In Day at College
Gabriella and Teresa Giuidce (L), Joe Giudice (R). Photo:

Teresa Guidice/Instagram, Gia Giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice is a proud dad celebrating his daughter from afar.

While the father of four couldn't be there for daughter Gabriella Giudice's move-in day at the University of Michigan, the 51-year-old showed pride for his daughter's next chapter.

In a photo shared by Gia Giudice, 22, the proud dad poses in a University of Michigan t-shirt, holding a mug from the school with his name on it, as well as a keychain that reads "M Dad."

"This is so adorable❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. "Makes me so happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joe Giudice Poses Decked Out in University of Michigan Gear on Daughter Gabriella's Move-In Day at College
Joe Giudice posing in University of Michigan swag as daughter Gabriella begins her first year at the school.

Gia Giudice/Instagram

Joe was sentenced to a 41-month prison sentence after pleading guilty for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in October 2014. Teresa, 50, was also found guilty of fraud charges and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Following his fraud sentence, Joe was deported from America. The Italian native now lives in the Bahamas and has since gotten divorced from Teresa after 20 years of marriage. In addition to Gabriella and Gia, they also share daughters Audriana, 13, and Milania, 17.

In August 2022, Teresa got remarried to Luis Ruelas. Appearing on Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down last fall, Teresa opened up about why Ruelas thought it was important for him to forge a relationship with her ex-husband.

"When he set it up, the dinner with my ex, he DM'ed him and I didn't even know about it," Teresa revealed. "We were going to the Bahamas to pick up my youngest ... and he DM'ed him."

After some initial panic and pushback from Teresa, Luis explained the importance of the three getting together.

"He's like, 'Babe, don't you understand? I want to be good with Joe cause it'll make the girls feel comfortable,' " she shared, adding, "I'm just saying, he's a gem. He really is."

Teresa also celebrated a smooth co-parenting relationship with Joe, adding, "It's great. My kids are really happy."

Related Articles
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Youngest Daughter Rya's Second Birthday: 'Love You'
David Arquette, Coco
David Arquette Says He's 'So Proud' Daughter Coco Is Going to College: 'We Love You'
Arod Instagram daughter Natasha college Michigan 08 27 23
Alex Rodriguez Says Dropping Daughter Off at College Was One of 'Hardest' and 'Most Proud' Moments
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of âPrettyâ Daughter Kulture and âCuteâ Son Wave
Cardi B Shares Sweet Pics of 'Pretty' Daughter Kulture and 'Cute' Son Wave
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor Jokes About 'Groundhog Day' Routine as Mom of 2 Kids: 'I'm Going to Go Crazy' (Exclusive)
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Diddy Donates $2 Million to HBCU Football Team and Financial Literacy Fund
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My sunshine, My Pride'
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Starting College: 'You Are My Sunshine, My Pride'
Kim Kardashian Posts Jeans Her Kids Customized For Mother's Day:ÃÂ  'I Love Seeing Their Personalities Shine'
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Jeans Her Kids Customized for Her: 'I Love Seeing Their Personalities Shine'
Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Heaven Going to College 'I Cried In The Car'
Kevin Hart Celebrates Eldest Daughter Heaven Going to College: 'I Cried in the Car'
Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Coordinate with Their Daughters During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
chrissy teigen esti cabbage patch dolls
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Esti as She's Surrounded by Cabbage Patch Dolls
brittany bell kids first day of school
Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards; Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North: ‘I Love You So Much’
Chris Pratt gets glammed up by daughter
Chris Pratt Gets Glittery Makeover from Daughters: 'Jack Would Never Do This to Me'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Sweet Photos of Youngest Daughter Bennett as She Turns 6 Months Old
Pregnant Taylor Niesen Poses in 'Mom and Dad' Mirror Photo with Husband Liev Schreiber
Pregnant Taylor Neisen Shows Off Baby Bump in 'Mom and Dad' Mirror Selfie with Liev Schreiber