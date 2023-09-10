The Hottest Photos of Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is back!

The 26-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who has caught the attention of football fans for his performance both on and off the field, is having a big week. After saying he's "ready to go" following a calf injury that took him out for much of training camp, NFL.com reported that Burrow plans to take the field for his team's first season game tonight.

In addition to getting back on the field, it was reported on Sept. 7 that Burrow and the Bengals agreed to a five-year extension that would earn him $275 million, per ESPN. The move makes the 26-year-old the highest-paid player in NFL history, the outlet explained.

And while his football skills are impressive, Burrow has also garnered a fan base who might be less interested in his pass attempts and more interested in his relationship status (spoiler, he's taken.)

As he gets back in the game, here's a look at some of the hottest photos of the record-breaking quarterback.