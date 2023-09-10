Entertainment Sports The Hottest Photos of Joe Burrow The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has caught the attention of more than just football fans with his heartthrob good looks By Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld is a features writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since April 2022. Her work previously appeared in Newsweek. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2023 12:00PM EDT Trending Videos Joe Burrow. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Joe Burrow is back! The 26-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who has caught the attention of football fans for his performance both on and off the field, is having a big week. After saying he's "ready to go" following a calf injury that took him out for much of training camp, NFL.com reported that Burrow plans to take the field for his team's first season game tonight. In addition to getting back on the field, it was reported on Sept. 7 that Burrow and the Bengals agreed to a five-year extension that would earn him $275 million, per ESPN. The move makes the 26-year-old the highest-paid player in NFL history, the outlet explained. And while his football skills are impressive, Burrow has also garnered a fan base who might be less interested in his pass attempts and more interested in his relationship status (spoiler, he's taken.) As he gets back in the game, here's a look at some of the hottest photos of the record-breaking quarterback. 01 of 10 Focusing In Joe Burrow. Michael Hickey/Getty Despite sticking to the sidelines because of the calf injury, Burrows was locked in while watching his team play the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11. 02 of 10 Winner's Circle Joe Burrow. Andy Lyons/Getty Images Burrow, who is no stranger to winning, celebrated his team's victory against the Las Vegas Raiders after a Jan. 2022 game. 03 of 10 No Uniform, No Problem Joe Burrow. Michael Owens/Getty Off the field, Burrow is not afraid show off his own personal style. 04 of 10 Reporting for Duty Joe Burrow. Jim McIsaac/Getty And on the field, well, he makes that uniform look really, really good. 05 of 10 Teammate Chat Joe Burrow and Joe Burrow. Wesley Hitt/Getty This pre-game chat looks extra captivating, thanks to those baby blue eyes. 06 of 10 On the Line Mike Danna and Joe Burrow. Dylan Buell/Getty And he — literally — puts his body on the line for his team. 07 of 10 Game On Joe Burrow. Michael Owens/Getty Burrow gets his game face on ahead of a Jan. 2023 game. 08 of 10 Off Duty Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty The quarterback took a break from rocking orange and black and slipped into this personalized FC Cincinnati jersey to support the team during a match against Inter Miami alongside his teammates in August. 09 of 10 Staying Warm Joe Burrow. Michael Owens/Getty Even all bundled up ahead of this chilly game in Kansas City, Missouri, that face of his still shines through in this ultra-intense flick. 10 of 10 Suited Up Joe Burrow. Cooper Neill/Getty And now with the 2023 season in full swing, there's bound to be many more shots like this.