The Hottest Photos of Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has caught the attention of more than just football fans with his heartthrob good looks

By
Alexandra Schonfeld
Alexandra Schonfeld
Alexandra Schonfeld

Alexandra Schonfeld is a features writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since April 2022. Her work previously appeared in Newsweek.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the national anthem prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023
Joe Burrow. Photo:

Michael Owens/Getty

Joe Burrow is back!

The 26-year-old Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who has caught the attention of football fans for his performance both on and off the field, is having a big week. After saying he's "ready to go" following a calf injury that took him out for much of training camp, NFL.com reported that Burrow plans to take the field for his team's first season game tonight.

In addition to getting back on the field, it was reported on Sept. 7 that Burrow and the Bengals agreed to a five-year extension that would earn him $275 million, per ESPN. The move makes the 26-year-old the highest-paid player in NFL history, the outlet explained.

And while his football skills are impressive, Burrow has also garnered a fan base who might be less interested in his pass attempts and more interested in his relationship status (spoiler, he's taken.)

As he gets back in the game, here's a look at some of the hottest photos of the record-breaking quarterback.

01 of 10

Focusing In

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is seen during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium on August 11, 2023
Joe Burrow.

Michael Hickey/Getty

Despite sticking to the sidelines because of the calf injury, Burrows was locked in while watching his team play the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11.

02 of 10

Winner's Circle

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Burrow, who is no stranger to winning, celebrated his team's victory against the Las Vegas Raiders after a Jan. 2022 game.

03 of 10

No Uniform, No Problem

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals enters the stadium prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023
Joe Burrow.

Michael Owens/Getty

 Off the field, Burrow is not afraid show off his own personal style.

04 of 10

Reporting for Duty

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022
Joe Burrow.

Jim McIsaac/Getty

And on the field, well, he makes that uniform look really, really good.

05 of 10

Teammate Chat

Joe Burrow #9 and JaMarr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals talk on the bench before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022
Joe Burrow and Joe Burrow.

Wesley Hitt/Getty

This pre-game chat looks extra captivating, thanks to those baby blue eyes.

06 of 10

On the Line

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals dives for a touchdown past Mike Danna #51 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022
Mike Danna and Joe Burrow.

Dylan Buell/Getty

And he — literally — puts his body on the line for his team.

07 of 10

Game On

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals stretches prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023
Joe Burrow.

Michael Owens/Getty

Burrow gets his game face on ahead of a Jan. 2023 game.

08 of 10

Off Duty

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow speaks with Tee Higgins prior to a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on August 23, 2023
Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

Jeff Dean/USSF/Getty

The quarterback took a break from rocking orange and black and slipped into this personalized FC Cincinnati jersey to support the team during a match against Inter Miami alongside his teammates in August.

09 of 10

Staying Warm

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the national anthem prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023
Joe Burrow.

Michael Owens/Getty

Even all bundled up ahead of this chilly game in Kansas City, Missouri, that face of his still shines through in this ultra-intense flick.

10 of 10

Suited Up

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off of the field against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022
Joe Burrow.

Cooper Neill/Getty

 And now with the 2023 season in full swing, there's bound to be many more shots like this.

Related Articles
us open
The US Open Finals Brought Out All the Big Stars: See the Photos!
Tom Brady and Kids Meet Djokovic at the US Open
Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic Share Hug During Backstage Meetup at the US Open: Watch
Tristan and Amari Thompson
Tristan Thompson Seeks Guardianship of Younger Brother Amari After Their Mother's Death
NFL Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning stands on the field during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Peyton Manning Is Having Trouble Finding NFL QBs Willing to Do Season 2 of ‘Quarterback’
Russian Viktor Bout Says He Told Brittney Griner âGood Luckâ When They Were Swapped in Dec. Prisoner Exchange
Russian Viktor Bout Says He Told Brittney Griner ‘Good Luck’ During Dec. Prisoner Swap
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos from Chiefs First Game of the Season Before Upset Loss to Lions
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Kansas City Chiefs Home Opener: ‘Gamedays Are BACKKKKK’
Former NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Escapes Burning Man 'Swamp'
Former NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Was ‘Stuck’ at Burning Man but ‘Made It Out’
Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell in 2022
Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell: All About the TikTok Star and NFL Player’s Relationship
Jackson Mahomes at KC Chiefs Game
Jackson Mahomes Attends Kansas City Chiefs Game to Support Brother Patrick amid Sexual Battery Case
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles on Managing Her Long-Distance Marriage with New Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘It’s Been Different’
Patrick M
The Most Adorable On-Field Moments Between NFL Dads and Their Kids
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dwyane Wade Says His Family Didn't 'Feel Protected' or 'Safe' in Florida (Exclusive)
Donna Kelceâs Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Admit They Were Kicked Out of Preschool — Travis for Throwing a Chair at His Teacher
Travis Kelce Says Sports Gave Him Confidence When He Was Struggling in School
Travis Kelce Says Sports Gave Him Confidence When He 'Wasn’t the Best Student’ in School (Exclusive)
Stephen Curry attends Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play., unveiling a new mobile resource center at Franklin Elementary School on September 08, 2021 in Oakland, California.
Stephen Curry Admits He Read Every 'Harry Potter' Book but Never Saw the Movies: ‘It’s Blasphemy’ (Exclusive)
Hugh Douglas #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warm-ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2002
Son of Former Eagles Star Hugh Douglas Dead at 20 After Car Crash