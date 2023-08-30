Joe Biden Plans to Call ‘Good Friend’ Mitch McConnell After Senator’s Second Freeze

The Senate Minority Leader suddenly stopped speaking mid-answer during a press conference Wednesday

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in 2022. His work previously appeared at PopCulture.com, Heavy, and TheCelebrityCafe.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 08:22PM EDT
President Biden reacts to Mitch McConnellâs second freeze
President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo:

 Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg, Al Drago/Bloomberg

President Joe Biden hoped to speak with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday after the Kentucky Republican, 81, suddenly stopped speaking during a press conference with reporters.

During a news conference at the White House on Hurricane Idalia and the Maui wildfires, Biden, 80, called McConnell a “good friend” and planned to contact him later in the day.

"Mitch is a friend, as you know, not a joke," the president told reporters. "We always – I know people don't believe that's the case – but we have disagreements politically – but he's a good friend. And so, I'm going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon. I don't know enough to know."

In footage WLWT producer Hannah Thomas shared on Twitter, now known as X, McConnell was asked if he planned to run for re-election in 2026. He stopped speaking and stared forward. An aide came to his side to repeat the question. When McConnell did not reply, she said, "I'm sorry you all, we're going to need a minute."

“Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today,” McConnell’s spokesperson said shortly after the incident. An aide said McConnell “feels fine,” but he will be meeting a physician before his next event as a “prudential measure.”

This was the second time McConnell froze during a press conference. In July, he stopped speaking mid-sentence while taking questions from reporters in the U.S. Capitol. His colleagues surrounded him and asked if he wanted to go back to his office. McConnell then stood by while other senators took the podium.

Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his office after speaking to reporters at a news conference following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

After the incident, a reporter asked what happened and if it was related to his fall in March, when he suffered a concussion. 

“I’m fine,” McConnell said.

The reporter then asked McConnell if he was “fully able to do your job,” to which he replied, “Yeah.”

Later that same day, McConnell told reporters that Biden called him to check in on his health. “So, the president called to check on me. I told him I got sandbagged,” McConnell joked, referring to Biden’s own fall over a sandbag after delivering a commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

McConnell was hospitalized for five days after he fell during an event at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Washington, D.C. in March. His medical team discovered a minor rib fracture and a concussion, a spokesperson said at the time. 

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden.

Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July, CNN reported that McConnell fell two other times. One fall allegedly happened in February, when McConnell joined a U.S. delegation in Finland. He also reportedly tripped and fell in July when getting off a plane at Reagan National Airport, according to CNN.

McConnell has served as the GOP’s Senate Leader since 2007 and was first elected to the Senate in 1985. His current term is slated to end in 2027. 

Related Articles
Samuel Hartman, a convicted child rapist who escaped prison and has now been apprehended.
Convicted Rapist Captured After Escaping Ark. Prison With Jet Ski and Help From His Mother and Wife: Police
Mitch McConnell
Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes During Press Conference One Month After Similar Incident
Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel
Laura Ingraham Dismisses John Eastman’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims: ‘I Haven’t Seen That Evidence’
Mark Thompson, Director-General of the BBC, at the Press Association in Victoria, central London.
CNN Names Mark Thompson Its New CEO, Replacing Ousted Leader Chris Licht
laura george and jenna bush
Former First Lady Laura Bush Turned Jenna Bush Hager's Sweet 16 'Awkward' After Inviting Both Her Ex and Boyfriend
Eminem Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy Backs Down After Receiving Legal Threat from Eminem: 'I'll Respect His Wishes'
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks during the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference in Miami Beach, Florida, US, on Monday, March 6, 2023
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Becomes First 2024 Presidential Candidate to Drop Out of Race
Damage and debris from a house explosion are seen in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Robert M. Farley, father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, died overnight in the explosion that destroyed the NFL player's North Carolina home and left another person injured, authorities said.
Investigators Determine Cause of Explosion That Killed Father of Titans Player Caleb Farley
U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is a target in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable’ Blood Cancer
Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Tiffany Trump watch as President Donald Trump speaks on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention
Donald Trump's Family 'Isn't Worried' About Him Going to Jail, Source Says (Exclusive)
Florida Old State Capitol
Florida Lawmakers Install Bulletproof Glass in State Capitol After Voting for Permitless Carry
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause Ivana Trump, New York, United States - 20 Jul 2022
Why Melania Trump Remains Silent on Husband Donald's Mug Shot: 'She Pays Only So Much Attention' (Exclusive)
Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher addresses a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in the gymnasium at Mentor High School October 30, 2008
Joe Wurzelbacher, Viral Star Known as ‘Joe the Plumber’ After 2008 Election, Dead at 49
Biden spoke to reporters while on vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nev. on Friday.
Donald Trump's Georgia Mug Shot Prompts Response from President Joe Biden: ‘Handsome Guy, Wonderful Guy’
Jeffrey Clark mugshot
Jeffrey Clark Was Almost Our Attorney General — Now He’s Fulton County Inmate No. P01135824
Nikki Haley (left), Donald Trump
Nikki Haley Slams Donald Trump in GOP Debate: ‘Most Disliked Politician in America’