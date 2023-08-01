Joe Biden Says 'No Man Deserves 1 Great Love, Let Alone 2' in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia

The president talked about his marriages — as well as his seventh grandchild — during an episode of "On Purpose with Jay Shetty"

Published on August 1, 2023 11:53AM EDT

President Joe Biden is opening up about his love for his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and his late first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden.

During a candid conversation on Monday's episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Biden, 80, said “my best friend is my wife,” noting that his success is owed, in part, to the first lady.

The president also said it’s “not true” he told Neilia he would one day become president, adding, “What I did tell her [and Jill later is], 'No man deserves one great love,' let alone two."

"For real," he continued. "The two women that I married, one passed away, were women I knew, when I went out with them the first time, I wanted to marry them.”

The interview, recorded on Wednesday — the day Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was in federal court for the investigation of his tax affairs — also explored his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts.

“I have seven grandkids, five of ‘em old enough to talk on the phone ... every day, I either text them or call them,” President Biden told Jay Shetty.

President Joe Biden on Jay Shetty's podcast.

Jay Shetty Podcast/Youtube

As PEOPLE reported on Friday, the president recognized Navy publicly for the first time. His granddaughter is the child of Hunter, 53, and Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas woman who sued Hunter for paternity in May 2019.

In a statement provided exclusively to PEOPLE, President Biden said, “Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward.”

Republicans have slammed the president for not acknowledging Navy by stating he had “six grandchildren.”

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," President Biden's statement continued. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

President Joe Biden on Jay Shetty's podcast.

Jay Shetty Podcast/Youtube

The relationship between Hunter and Roberts was influenced by the now-settled child-support dispute, a source told PEOPLE.

"You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy’s parents happening until just a few weeks ago. As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter’s lead," the source said, adding, "They are — and have been — giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out."

Despite his denials, a DNA test confirmed that Hunter was the father — and the legal dispute with Roberts lasted over four years in Arkansas courts before ending in November 2019.

“Thousands of families have faced similar circumstances, working it out in private, versus the spotlight," the source told PEOPLE. "At the center is a 4-year-old girl and everyone wants what is best for her, including all of her grandparents.”

The source continued, “A lot has thankfully been sorted out, and Navy’s parents are working on a way forward that’s best for her.”

