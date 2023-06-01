President Biden Falls During U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement: 'He's Fine,' Says White House

President Joe Biden fell on stage shortly after delivering a commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy on Thursday. Per a White House pool report, the president, who is 80, "fell down on stage after handing out the last diploma to the Air Force cadets."

"He appeared to slip and fall going down on his knees," the pool report detailed, adding: "He was helped up by Air Force officials. POTUS appears to be ok and continued to stand until the ceremony ended a few minutes later."

A follow-up pool report clarified that the president had been walking back to his seat after delivering his address, when he fell. "He appeared to have tripped on a black sandbag on the stage. When he fell, pointed to the black sandbag suggesting that's what he tripped on," the pool report detailed.



Reached for comment, the White House directed PEOPLE to a statement from communications director Ben LaBolt, who echoed the pool report on Twitter. "He's fine," LaBolt wrote. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Axios reporter Alex Thompson took to Twitter to share that some sources have privately worried about Biden falling or tripping in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential race.

"Some top Democrats have privately been saying for months that they’re nervous about Biden tripping again on the trail. Today he did," Thompson wrote.

Last June, Biden made headlines when he fell off his bike while attempting to greet a group of reporters and residents at the Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware. He did not suffer any injuries.

"I'm good," Biden said at the time, after a Secret Service agent helped him up. As he walked towards a member of the crowd, the group clapped and cheered for the president as he continued to greet them.

Following the mishap, White House officials issued a statement to PEOPLE, saying the president got his foot "caught on the pedal while dismounting." They added that "he is fine."

The fall comes as a recent poll showed that a majority of voters have concerns about Biden's age as he runs for a second term, given that he would be 86 at the end of a potential second term.

Biden was 78 at his inaugural ceremony, making him the oldest person to be sworn in as commander-in-chief in U.S. history. Trump was previously the oldest-ever president to take office, and was 70 at his 2017 inauguration.

