President Biden Has Begun Using a CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea

Joe Biden uses a CPAP machine for his sleep apnea, the White House confirmed, after the president was seen with indentation marks on his face and neck this week, causing speculation.

"Since 2008, the President has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. "He used a CPAP machine last night, which is common for people with that history."

Sleep apnea is a common disorder in which breathing stops and starts throughout the night. A White House official says that Biden, 80, began using the machine recently for the purpose of optimizing sleep quality.

It's estimated that 30 million people in the United States have the condition, which increases with age and weight. The American Lung Association says sleep apnea is two to three times more prevalent in men than premenopausal women.

According to a physical performed in 2019, Biden does not use tobacco products, does not drink alcohol, and works out five days a week.

After Biden's 2023 physical exam, the presidential physician deemed him "healthy" and a "vigorous 80-year-old," adding that "the president remains fit for duty."

