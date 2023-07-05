Joe Biden Addresses U.S. Gun Violence 1 Year After Highland Park Shooting

In a fourth of July statement, the president called for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, in addition to other gun law reforms

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 12:50PM EDT
President Joe Biden gives speech at the White House in August 2022
Joe Biden. Photo:

Drew Angerer / Staff / Getty Images

Joe Biden used a July 4 statement to respond to a recent "wave of tragic and senseless shootings," calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, in addition to other gun law reforms.

"Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America — from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago," Biden, 80, said in a statement. "Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence."

In his statement, Biden acknowledged the significance of the day, which marked one year after a gunman armed with an assault rifle fired on a crowd at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

"In mere moments, this day of patriotic pride became a scene of pain and tragedy," Biden said in his statement.

In the year since, the president noted that legislators in Illinois have worked to strengthen gun laws, passing an assault weapons ban following the Highland Park shooting.

"Their achievement will save lives. But it will not erase their grief. It will not bring back the seven Americans killed in Highland Park or heal the injuries and trauma that scores of others will continue to carry," Biden said. "And as we have seen over the last few days, much more must be done in Illinois and across America to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart."

Biden then called on states to "follow Illinois’ lead," and pleaded with Republicans to "come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms that the American people support."

"It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks," Biden added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. 
  
Last June, the president signed S. 2938, otherwise known as the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," which enacts commonsense gun laws and provides funding for mental health support and anti-violence programs.

Before signing the bill, Biden spoke to reporters, recalling his many visits with survivors and families of gun violence victims over the past few years.

"Their message to us was: 'Do something.' How many times we heard that? 'Just do something. For God's sake, just do something,'" he said. "Well, today, we did. While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives."

Related Articles
Hayden T. Klemenok, Search underway for backpacker missing in Yosemite National Park
Rescue Teams Searching for Missing 24-Year-Old Hiker in Yosemite National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park's Alpine Visitor Center
25-Year-Old Man Dead After Fall at Waterfall in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park
The White House in Washington DC
White House Evacuated After Substance Tests Positive for Cocaine
Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, Father Drowns Saving Kids
Pa. Father Fishing with 3-Year-Old Son Drowns After Saving Children Struggling in Creek
Palace Reveals King Charles To Meet President Biden at Windsor Castle Next Week
King Charles to Meet with President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle Next Week, Buckingham Palace Reveals
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major address in Chicago today to outline the theory and practice of Bidenomics.
President Joe Biden Announces New Plan of Action to Aid with Student Debt Relief
Geraldo Rivera visits the Dan Abrams show at SiriusXM Studios
Geraldo Rivera Celebrates 80th Birthday Days After Sudden Fox News Departure: 'A Lot to Celebrate'
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
US President Joe Biden speaks on recent mass shootings in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden urged Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.
The White House Has a Message for Voters as Student Debt Relief Is Blocked: 'Republicans Are Responsible'
Protesters jockey for position as they gather in front of the Supreme Court
Supreme Court Closes Out Pride Month with Major Blow to LGBTQ+ Rights, Opening Door for Broader Discrimination
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major address in Chicago today to outline the theory and practice of Bidenomics.
President Biden Has Begun Using a CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea
City Council candidate Dr. Yusef Salaam is pictured while being interviewed in Harlem
Yusef Salaam, Member of the 'Exonerated Five,' Is on Track to Represent Harlem on N.Y.C. Council
Cooper Roberts
One Mom's Powerful Story of Her Son's Fight for Life After Highland Park Mass Shooting
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Is Now Suing E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, After Jury Recently Concluded That He Defamed Her
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has blocked President Joe Bidenâs COVID vaccine or testing mandate for large private businesses, but allowed a vaccine mandate to take effect for medical facilities that take Medicare or Medicaid payments.
Supreme Court Rejects Case That Could Have Upended U.S. Elections
Ralph Yarl, teen shot after going to the wrong house, speaks out in 'GMA' exclusive
Ralph Yarl Describes Encounter with Shooter at Door: 'Don't Come Here Ever Again'