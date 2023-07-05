Joe Biden Addresses U.S. Gun Violence 1 Year After Highland Park Shooting

Joe Biden used a July 4 statement to respond to a recent "wave of tragic and senseless shootings," calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, in addition to other gun law reforms.

"Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America — from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago," Biden, 80, said in a statement. "Today, Jill and I grieve for those who have lost their lives and, as our nation celebrates Independence Day, we pray for the day when our communities will be free from gun violence."



In his statement, Biden acknowledged the significance of the day, which marked one year after a gunman armed with an assault rifle fired on a crowd at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

"In mere moments, this day of patriotic pride became a scene of pain and tragedy," Biden said in his statement.

In the year since, the president noted that legislators in Illinois have worked to strengthen gun laws, passing an assault weapons ban following the Highland Park shooting.

"Their achievement will save lives. But it will not erase their grief. It will not bring back the seven Americans killed in Highland Park or heal the injuries and trauma that scores of others will continue to carry," Biden said. "And as we have seen over the last few days, much more must be done in Illinois and across America to address the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our communities apart."

Biden then called on states to "follow Illinois’ lead," and pleaded with Republicans to "come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reforms that the American people support."

"It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks," Biden added.

Last June, the president signed S. 2938, otherwise known as the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," which enacts commonsense gun laws and provides funding for mental health support and anti-violence programs.



Before signing the bill, Biden spoke to reporters, recalling his many visits with survivors and families of gun violence victims over the past few years.

"Their message to us was: 'Do something.' How many times we heard that? 'Just do something. For God's sake, just do something,'" he said. "Well, today, we did. While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives."