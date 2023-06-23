Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings'

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' stars were proud parents as they watched daughter Antonia graduate high school

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 03:33PM EDT
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly"
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga with daughter Antonia. Photo:

Melissa Gorga/Instagram;Joe Gorga/Instagram

Joe and Melissa Gorga's little girl is grown up!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple celebrated on Thursday as daughter Antonia, 17, graduated from high school.

Sharing photos from before the ceremony on Instagram, the On Display podcast host, 44, wrote, "I will NEVER not see you with an oversized bow and a gigantic tutu.💞Spread your wings and fly my girl🪽🪽🪽🪽 I love you more than you know♥️🙏🏼 @antoniagorgaa."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Melissa's photos include a beautiful family shot where the graduate poses with her parents and little brothers, 13-year-old Joey and 15-year-old Gino.

Joe, 43, shared photos with his daughter on his own Instagram, writing, "Just yesterday I was changing your diapers @antoniagorgaa _. #daughter #loveofmylife #graduated #graduation."

His wife quickly responded to the caption, commenting, "Hold up!!! You never changed any diapers!!!!"

Earlier this year, Melissa spoke to PEOPLE about her daughter's plans to attend college.

"She needs to know what it's like to wash her own clothes and buy her own detergent. I just think she needs that," she continued, noting she feels her daughter is "very sheltered."

She continued, "I do everything for her. It's good for her to be independent and learn who she is, so I'm excited for her. It's going to be a huge change not to have her bossing us around this house like she does, but I think it's going to be great for her."

Related Articles
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo Reveals He Spent $30,000 on Son Jason's 2nd Birthday Party: 'It Was Pretty Big'
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Graduation
Cardi B Is an 'Emotional Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation: 'My Baby Moving on Up'
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Is Focused on 'Being Strong' for Her Kids Despite 'Pain' of Split (Exclusive)
madonna kids graduation
Madonna Celebrates 10-Year-Old Twin Daughters Stella and Estere's Graduation: '2 Kweens'
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Says She Wants to Be a Doctor When She Grows Up at Graduation
Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake in 50th Birthday Celebration on TODAY
Carson Daly's Three Daughters Bring Out His Cake for 50th Birthday Celebration on 'Today': 'Love My Family'
The Jonas Brothers + The Childrenâs Place Back to School Campaign
Jonas Brothers Share the Sweet Advice They Plan to Give Their Daughters When Starting School (Exclusive)
Jwoww Kids first day of school
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Her Kids' Last Day of School with Sweet Now-and-Then Photo
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Proud Dad'
Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Isabella's USC Enrollment: 'Fight On'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day
Kailyn Lowry Father's Day
Kailyn Lowry Wishes a 'Happy Father's Day' to Her Four Sons' Fathers
Nicole Richie Shares Throwback Photos with Dad Lionel Richie and Husband Joel Madden on Father's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photos of Husband Joel Madden with Their Kids for Father's Day
Ludacris father's day post
Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Praises Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Girl Dad I Know'
pink fathers day post
Pink Shouts Out Husband Carey Hart for Being 'Up for All of It' with Their Kids: 'So Lucky'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'