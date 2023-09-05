Joe Alwyn Returns to Instagram with Gallery of New Photos and Throwback Snapshots

Joe Alwyn is offering a peek at his life lately.

On Tuesday, Alwyn, 32, uploaded a gallery of photos on his Instagram page, marking a rare social media post from the actor.

One snapshot showed Alwyn as a child, dressed in a green costume and using a prop bow and arrow. Alwyn also included a portrait of himself, as well as a black-and-white image of himself wearing sunglasses, and a short video from a Bon Iver concert.



His caption was simply two emojis, of a camera and a wave: "📸 🌊." Alwyn's last Instagram post before Tuesday's is from May 2022.



In April, PEOPLE confirmed that Alwyn and Taylor Swift broke up after six years of dating. Back in May, Alwyn made an appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France, weeks after news of his split with Swift, 33.

The following month, Alwyn was spotted at the Soho Place theater in London with Zendaya and Tom Holland as they took in a production of Brokeback Mountain starring Mike Faist, Zendaya's costar in Challengers, and Lucas Hedges, whom Alwyn costarred with in 2018's Boy Erased.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joe Alwyn via his Instagram. joe.alwyn/Instagram

Rumors of Alwyn's split from Swift began swirling after he was not spotted at the early stops on her sold-out Eras tour, which began in March.

Shortly after Swift and Alwyn broke up, a source told PEOPLE the couple ultimately broke up due to "differences in their personalities." The source added that the couple learned they "weren't the right fit for one another," after emerging from their pandemic "bubble."



Joe Alwyn at the Academy's 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Alwyn starred in the 2022 movies Stars at Noon and Catherine Called Birdy. He also had a lead role in Hulu's 2022 limited series Conversations with Friends.



The actor has roles in multiple projects coming soon, including a film titled The Brutalist and Emma Stone's next movie with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, AND.

