Nearly two months since fans learned about his breakup with Swift, his first public outing was at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, wearing a black suit

Published on May 24, 2023
Joe Alwyn is making his presence known following his breakup with Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old English actor stepped out during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France to attend a dinner hosted by Celine artistic director Hedi Slimane in a black suit, shades, and pale pink satin shirt.

His appearance at the luxury label's event marked his first public outing since splitting with Swift, 33, in April after six years of dating and as the songstress embarked on her sold-out Eras tour. Rumors of a split began after The Favourite star was not seen at any of her early tour stops.

While the couple was known to be relatively quiet about their relationship, they often collaborated on music together with 2020 sister albums Folklore and Evermore. Each project included collaborations with Alwyn, who wrote several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Shortly after Swift and Alwyn split, a source told PEOPLE that the couple ultimately broke up due to "differences in their personalities." The insider went on to say that the couple learned they "weren't the right fit for one another," after emerging from their pandemic "bubble."

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," the source said. "Then, the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

Since the breakup, things are also changing Swift, who recently told a crowd of concertgoers during her stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough that she's "just never been this happy" in "all aspects" of her life ever.

"And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," she added. "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."

Swift's love life has also been a topic of conversation amid rumors of a romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

While the pair first met in 2014, they recently sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands at New York City's Casa Cipriani, where they were out with mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Although reps for Swift and Healy's band have not responded to requests for comment regarding the nature of their relationship, a source told PEOPLE earlier in the month that Swift is "very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off" and that the pair are "not just platonic."

