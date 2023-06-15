Joe Alwyn, Tom Holland and Zendaya Take in 'Brokeback Mountain' Play in London — See the Photos

Wednesday was a night at the theater for Joe Alwyn — and Zendaya and Tom Holland!

All three actors visited the Soho Place theater in London to take in a production of Brokeback Mountain. The play stars Mike Faist, who appears in the upcoming film Challengers with Zendaya, 26, and Lucas Hedges, who costarred alongside Alwyn, 32, in 2018's Boy Erased.

Alwyn wore blue pants and a patterned button-up for the theater outing.

Zendaya was spotted leaving the Soho Place hand-in-hand with boyfriend Holland, 27, around 10:30 p.m. before the two got into a car, as seen in video footage shared on Twitter.

Both actors were dressed to impress, with the Uncharted actor in all black and the Dune: Part Two actress in a chic long-sleeved plaid shirt and tan trousers.

Zendaya; Joe Alwyn. SplashNews.com

The outing marked Alwyn's second known public appearance since his breakup from Taylor Swift earlier this year, after six years of dating.

Last month, the English actor stepped out during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to attend a dinner hosted by Celine artistic director Hedi Slimane in a black suit, shades, and pale pink satin shirt.

Rumors of a split between Alwyn and Swift, 33, began after The Favourite star was not seen at any of the early stops on her sold-out Eras tour.

Shortly after Swift and Alwyn split, a source told PEOPLE that the couple ultimately broke up due to "differences in their personalities."

The insider went on to say that the couple learned they "weren't the right fit for one another," after emerging from their pandemic "bubble."



Taylor Swift; Joe Alwyn. Emma McIntyre/WireImage;Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

As for Spider-Man costars Holland and Zendaya, the two appear to be going strong, with Holland even giving rare comments about his girlfriend in multiple recent interviews ahead of the premiere of his series The Crowded Room.

Joking in a recent chat with BuzzFeed that he's currently "locked up," the actor addressed having "no need for rizz" since he's currently "happy and in love."

"I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz," the actor also said, addressing the "secret to" his supposed rizz. "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work."

"So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit," Holland quipped.

When asked about his childhood celebrity crush later in the interview, he answered without hesitation, "Zendaya. Easily."