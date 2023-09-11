Jodie Turner-Smith Celebrates Her 37th Birthday with Husband Joshua Jackson in NYC

Jodie Turner-Smith marked the passage of another year in style, complete with her leading man by her side.

Continuing her 37th birthday celebration in New York City over the weekend, the British model and actress was joined by husband and actor Joshua Jackson, who entered the celebration separately, just days after the pair attended the launch of Lotus’s electric luxury vehicle Emeya.

For their latest outing on Saturday, Smith smiled big as she wore a stunning black sheer dress with some lace in the mix, pairing the mini dress with a metallic handbag, black heels, a silver bracelet and chic bangs.

Jackson, 45, opted for a simple all-white look, featuring a white button-up, white trousers, fresh sneakers and a brown belt. With rolled up pants, he entered the gathering ready to celebrate his wife of more than three years.

Just two days before, the duo hit up the Emeya event hand in hand as Turner-Smith wore a pink Mach & Mach minidress and Jackson wore a neutral suit. The couple posed with the cars, and Turner-Smith accessorized with a metallic purse.

On Tuesday, the couple attended J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party at Pier 17, where Turner-Smith sparkled in a sequin dress and Jackson went with a dark blue suit.

At the event, they got to enjoy a DJ set from Amrit and a performance featuring The Strokes alongside fellow stars including Diane Keaton and Sadie Sink.

The Dawson's Creek alum and Turner-Smith met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018, married in December 2019 and welcomed their daughter Janie in April 2020. This past May, he told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that he knew she was "the one" when she "walked into the room looking like that."

Turner-Smith told Forbes in 2022 that she wanted to marry her husband because of "how loved and supported I felt by him" in those early years. "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up," she revealed at the time. "That is one of my favorite things about him."

