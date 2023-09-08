Jodie Turner-Smith Nails Futuristic Style on Birthday Trip with Joshua Jackson

The couple joined other VIP guests at an exclusive event in New York City

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 8, 2023 04:44PM EDT
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City. . Photo:

Brian Ach/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith had a lot to celebrate on Thursday.

Not only was it her 37th birthday, but she also attended the launch of Lotus’ Emeya — the fastest fully electric hyper grand tourer luxury vehicle — with husband Joshua Jackson in New York City.

She wore a body-hugging pink Mach & Mach minidress with a teeny-tiny bow detail and rocked a pair of futuristic shades. Jackson, on the other hand, went for a more understated look with a neutral-toned suit.

The event was a unique sensory journey where VIP guests — including fashion maverick Bloody Osiris — witnessed the debut of Emeya “through a 360 multi-level preview,” according to a press release. 

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City.

Noam Galai/Getty 

On the ground floor, the British model and Dawson’s Creek actor, 45, explored the brand legacy with three classic Lotus cars — the 6, the 72 formula 1 and the Esprit — and watched exclusive historical videos by poet James Massiah. On the upper floor, guests discovered how Emeya was designed and built with drawings, diagrams and clay models.

The night reached its peak when Emeya unveiled an installation created by David Curtis-Ring that showcased a moving light before attendees listened to DJ Benji B’s music on the rooftop.

On Tuesday, the couple dazzled the crowd while attending J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party at Pier 17. Turner-Smith rocked a flapper-inspired sequin dress — wearing bright red lipstick with a bob hairstyle — and her husband wore sneakers and a sharp navy suit.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City.

Brian Ach/Getty

The duo, who share 3-year-old daughter Janie, work closely with the legendary American fashion brand. Last season, they appeared in a special-edition J.Crew holiday fashion story that recalled the brand's golden days. When he starred on Dawson’s Creek, Jackson was in the 1998 J.Crew catalog with his fellow actors.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The party featured a DJ set by Amrit and a performance from The Strokes. Other VIP guests included The Godfather star Diane Keaton and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City.

Brian Ach/Getty

Turner-Smith and Jackson wed in December 2019 and welcomed daughter Janie the following year.

Turner-Smith told ELLE UK in March 2023 that their daughter would have a "completely different experience in the world than I did because I have given birth to a mixed-race girl."

She added: "It's interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world."

In September 2022, Jackson spoke to PEOPLE at The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F--- Cancer in Santa Monica, saying, “She's so hyper-verbal, and she's very, very opinionated. And I'm just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her,” he said, adding, “There was never any doubt that she knew what she wanted.”

Related Articles
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her daughter Giovanna LaValle
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Daughter, 8, Is All Smiles as She Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week
Sofia Richie (L) and Elliot Grainge attend a David Yurman dinner at Casa Cruz in Midtown
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Have a Stylish Date Night at David Yurman's New York Fashion Week Party
Charlize Theron NYFW New york fashion week 09 07 23
Charlize Theron Captures Casual Elegance During New York City Outing — See the Pics
Protesters walk the runway at the COACH Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show and dinner event at the New York Public Library
Protestors Crash Coach Runway at New York Fashion Week: 'Coach Leather Kills'
Christina Aguilera stops by Tribeca in New York City.
Christina Aguilera Rocks Nude Illusion Feben Dress with Gold Boots During New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista seen arriving to Marc Jacob's book store Bookmarc in the West Village in New York City.
Supermodel Linda Evangelista Looks Chic in New York for her Book Signing at Marc Jacobs' Bookstore
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Charlize Theron attends the grand opening of Breitling's Meatpacking boutique on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Charlize Theron Doesn't Believe in Fashion Regrets: 'I Was Feeling Myself' (Exclusive)
Charlize Theron and her daughters
Charlize Theron Jokes Her Daughter Won't Allow Hugs as She Enters Middle School (Exclusive)
Pamela Anderson at Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Pamela Anderson on Why She Feels 'Empowered' When Buying Her Own Jewelry: 'No Strings Attached!' (Exclusive)
Joe Jonasâ Dating History: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas' Dating History: From Taylor Swift to Sophie Turner
Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith 'Would Be So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn in 17th Birthday Tribute
Larry Birkhead Says Anna Nicole Smith 'Would Be So Proud' of Daughter Dannielynn in 17th Birthday Tribute
Ava Phillippe Meadow Walker Rainey Qualley West Duchovny Chanel NYFW new york fashion week lucky chance diner
Ava Phillippe, Meadow Walker and More Next-Gen Stars Descend on Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers speaks during SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Joe Jonas Steps Out for Breakfast with His Two Daughters amid Divorce from Sophie Turner
Pamela Anderson attends as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson Plans to Sell 'All' Her Old Clothes — Be on the Lookout for Her 'Baywatch' Suit (Exclusive)
Emily Ratajkowski on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event at The Manhattan Center on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York.
Emily Ratajkowski Attends Victoria's Secret World Tour in New York in a Matching Black Leather Set