Jodie Turner-Smith Nails Futuristic Style on Birthday Trip with Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith had a lot to celebrate on Thursday.

Not only was it her 37th birthday, but she also attended the launch of Lotus’ Emeya — the fastest fully electric hyper grand tourer luxury vehicle — with husband Joshua Jackson in New York City.

She wore a body-hugging pink Mach & Mach minidress with a teeny-tiny bow detail and rocked a pair of futuristic shades. Jackson, on the other hand, went for a more understated look with a neutral-toned suit.

The event was a unique sensory journey where VIP guests — including fashion maverick Bloody Osiris — witnessed the debut of Emeya “through a 360 multi-level preview,” according to a press release.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty

On the ground floor, the British model and Dawson’s Creek actor, 45, explored the brand legacy with three classic Lotus cars — the 6, the 72 formula 1 and the Esprit — and watched exclusive historical videos by poet James Massiah. On the upper floor, guests discovered how Emeya was designed and built with drawings, diagrams and clay models.

The night reached its peak when Emeya unveiled an installation created by David Curtis-Ring that showcased a moving light before attendees listened to DJ Benji B’s music on the rooftop.

On Tuesday, the couple dazzled the crowd while attending J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party at Pier 17. Turner-Smith rocked a flapper-inspired sequin dress — wearing bright red lipstick with a bob hairstyle — and her husband wore sneakers and a sharp navy suit.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City. Brian Ach/Getty

The duo, who share 3-year-old daughter Janie, work closely with the legendary American fashion brand. Last season, they appeared in a special-edition J.Crew holiday fashion story that recalled the brand's golden days. When he starred on Dawson’s Creek, Jackson was in the 1998 J.Crew catalog with his fellow actors.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The party featured a DJ set by Amrit and a performance from The Strokes. Other VIP guests included The Godfather star Diane Keaton and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City. Brian Ach/Getty

Turner-Smith and Jackson wed in December 2019 and welcomed daughter Janie the following year.

Turner-Smith told ELLE UK in March 2023 that their daughter would have a "completely different experience in the world than I did because I have given birth to a mixed-race girl."

She added: "It's interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world."

In September 2022, Jackson spoke to PEOPLE at The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F--- Cancer in Santa Monica, saying, “She's so hyper-verbal, and she's very, very opinionated. And I'm just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her,” he said, adding, “There was never any doubt that she knew what she wanted.”

