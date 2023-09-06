Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Are Already New York Fashion Week's Hottest Couple

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson never disappoint when it comes to date night dressing.

The pair turned heads as they enjoyed a night out at J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party at Pier 17 Tuesday night. Turner-Smith, 36, channeled the roaring twenties in a flapper-style sequin dress with tassel details while her 45-year-old husband looked dapper as ever in a dark blue suit and sneakers.

The British actress and model's beauty look was also on point for the evening, as she teamed a bright red lip with a super chic bob hairstyle.

The couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Janie, are close collaborators with the iconic American fashion label. Last season, the pair starred in a special-edition J.Crew holiday fashion feature that recalled the brand’s heyday. And during his Dawson’s Creek days, Jackson appeared in the 1998 J.Crew catalog along with his co-stars.

The British actress looked stunning in black sequins. Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

J.Crew's New York Fashion Week kickoff party featured a DJ set from Amrit, followed by a performance featuring The Strokes. Other VIP guests on the evening included screen legend Diane Keaton and actress Sadie Sink.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Turner-Smith and Jackson married in December 2019 and welcomed their daughter Janie in April 2020.

Speaking to ELLE UK in March 2023, Turner-Smith said that Janie would have a "completely different experience in the world than I did because I have given birth to a mixed-race girl."

She added: "It's interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world."

Jackson has also revealed details of their daughter’s personality, sharing that Janie is “very opinionated.”

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefitting F--- Cancer in Santa Monica in September 2022, the proud actor said, “She's so hyper-verbal, and she's very, very opinionated. And I'm just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her."

“There was never any doubt that she knew what she wanted,” he added.

