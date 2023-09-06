Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Are Already New York Fashion Week's Hottest Couple

The stylish pair coordinated looks at J.Crew's New York Fashion Week Party kicking off 40 Years of American Style

By
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher is a writer-editor for PEOPLE. She has written for publications including OK! Magazine, The Mail on Sunday and Red Magazine. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 03:37PM EDT
Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attends J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Pier 17, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson look stylish at J.Crew's NYFW party . Photo:

Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson never disappoint when it comes to date night dressing.

The pair turned heads as they enjoyed a night out at J.Crew’s New York Fashion Week party at Pier 17 Tuesday night. Turner-Smith, 36, channeled the roaring twenties in a flapper-style sequin dress with tassel details while her 45-year-old husband looked dapper as ever in a dark blue suit and sneakers. 

The British actress and model's beauty look was also on point for the evening, as she teamed a bright red lip with a super chic bob hairstyle.

The couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Janie, are close collaborators with the iconic American fashion label. Last season, the pair starred in a special-edition J.Crew holiday fashion feature that recalled the brand’s heyday. And during his Dawson’s Creek days, Jackson appeared in the 1998 J.Crew catalog along with his co-stars. 

Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the J.Crew Celebrates 40 Years of American Style, Pier 17, NYC, Manhattan, New York, United States - 05 Sep 2023
The British actress looked stunning in black sequins.

Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

J.Crew's New York Fashion Week kickoff party featured a DJ set from Amrit, followed by a performance featuring The Strokes. Other VIP guests on the evening included screen legend Diane Keaton and actress Sadie Sink. 

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Turner-Smith and Jackson married in December 2019 and welcomed their daughter Janie in April 2020.

Speaking to ELLE UK in March 2023, Turner-Smith said that Janie would have a "completely different experience in the world than I did because I have given birth to a mixed-race girl."

She added: "It's interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world."

Jackson has also revealed details of their daughter’s personality, sharing that Janie is “very opinionated.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefitting F--- Cancer in Santa Monica in September 2022, the proud actor said, “She's so hyper-verbal, and she's very, very opinionated. And I'm just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her."

“There was never any doubt that she knew what she wanted,” he added. 

Related Articles
Justin and Hailey Bieber leave hand in hand after dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out in Coordinating Date-Night Looks After Their Couple Style Becomes Viral Meme
La La Anthony attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
La La Anthony Says She's 'Always' Dodging Wardrobe Malfunctions on the Red Carpet (Exclusive)
Irina Shayk walks home in New York City
Irina Shayk Wears Oversize Black Sweatshirt and Boots in 95-Degree New York City
Naomi Campbell attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Naomi Campbell Was ‘Nervous’ to Walk PrettyLittleThing Runway Despite Supermodel Status: Here's Why (Exclusive)
The Super Models on Apple TV+
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Show Fans the Life of 'The Super Models' in New Trailer
Cruz Beckham new 'Posh' tattoo
Cruz Beckham Pays Tribute to His Famous Mom's Spice Girls Past with a Posh New Tattoo
Linda Evangelista health story
Linda Evangelista and Steven Meisel Document Friendship in New Book: 'Never a Solo Act'
Cosmopolitan! the cover of the September/October issue - the STYLE issue - featuring Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Credits Big Sister Chloe for Giving Her Confidence to Be Bold with Fashion: 'I Want to Be Sexy'
venice style
The Best Style Moments from the 2023 Venice Film Festival — from Sweeping Capes to Sexy Sequins!
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are loved-up as they walk arm-in-arm leaving Soho House in New York City
Megan Fox Steps Out with Fiery Red Hair with Machine Gun Kelly
Kerry Washington, Venice style
Kerry Washington Wears Three Glam Outfits During 'One Night Only' in Venice
Kate Moss Anine Bing Fashion Collab
Kate Moss Is the Face of Anine Bing’s Fall 2023 Campaign: See the Photos! (Exclusive)
Sydney Sweeney and her boyfriend Jonathan Davino go on a double date with Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend Jack Martin Cipriani in Venice, California
Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart Step Out for Glam Double Date with Their Partners in Venice
Sofia Vergara arrives at the Red Carpet For America's Got Talent Season 18 Show at Hotel Dena on September 05, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Celebs in 'Beyoncé Silver' and More Standout Style Moments From the Week
Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe
Coco Gauff Teases Frances Tiafoe About His US Open Outfit, Jokes Carlos Alcaraz 'Looked Better'
Beyonce attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023
See Beyoncé's Glamorous Style Evolution From It-Girl to Global Icon