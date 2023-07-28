Jodie Sweetin Is Planning an 'Off-Grid' Anniversary with 'Wonderful' Husband Mescal Wasilewski (Exclusive)

The 'Full House' star tells PEOPLE she and her husband of one year are "really connected and grounded with each other" and that Wasilewski "is so supportive of everything that I'm doing"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Jodie Sweetin and Mescal
Photo:

Mescal Wasilewski/Instagram

Jodie Sweetin has spent the past 12 months in newly wedded bliss.

Ahead of her first anniversary with husband Mescal Wasilewski on Sunday, the 41-year-old Full House alum exclusively told PEOPLE: "It's been such a wonderful year."

"We just are still enjoying each other. We get along so well," said Sweetin while speaking to PEOPLE before the SAG strike to discuss her new How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast. "He just is so supportive of everything that I'm doing. He's so excited for all the new stuff that's coming up for me. But most importantly, we just enjoy being together. He's wonderful with my kids."

As their marriage has progressed, Sweetin and Wasilewski have learned a lot from each other along the way.

"Both of us have really learned how to coexist together really nicely and just be. It's so nice to be able to come and go," she explained. "We both have busy, full lives, but also we're really connected and grounded with each other. It's not like we have to think about it. It just happens naturally. He's a really great partner — a really great partner."

Jodie Sweetin Mescal Wasilewski wedding July 30, 2022 Malibu, California
Chris J. Evans

Teasing how they will celebrate the one-year milestone, the former child star said the pair was planning to embark on a quick, intimate getaway.

"We're going on a little, off-grid camping trip to celebrate," she said. "It'll be nice. It'll be really nice."

But the couple's upcoming trip isn't the only thing Sweetin has to look forward to. Earlier this week, she launched a new Full House rewatch podcast with former costar Andrea Barber via iHeartRadio. The project will allow the pair to reflect on the beloved ABC sitcom and share behind-the-scenes tidbits from that period in time.

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Are 'Eager to See' How New 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast Strengthens Their Bond

Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio

"I have never watched the original series really. I think I've seen the pilot, but it's been years. I was a kid when it was on, and then I just never really watched it. That, I think, is going to be really fun too, in that going back and watching these shows 30-some odd years later," she said.

"And also, the perspective of Steph and Kimmy is really fun, I think, because we were such frenemies throughout the whole Full House series," added Sweetin, referencing her and Barber's Full House characters. "And if you watch Fuller House, you see how close we are, and then getting to know that we were really close in real life as well, I think it's going to be a really, really fun podcast. And I'm already having memories of things that I haven't thought about in years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

New episodes of iHeartRadio's How Rude, Tanneritos! drop weekly.

Related Articles
Stars at Wimbledon
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley Are Engaged: 'Love Is All Around'
odie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber
Jodie Sweetin Says the 'Full House' Cast Kids Are 'Definitely a Part of Each Other's Lives' (Exclusive)
LaKeith Stanfield, Kasmere Trice
LaKeith Stanfield Reveals He and Kasmere Trice Are Married — with a New Baby! (Exclusive)
'Heartland' Rides 'Back Home' to 'Family' With Season 16 Premiere Date
'Heartland' Races 'Back Home' to 'Family' with Season 16 Premiere Date
Kris Jenner
See Kris Jenner Style Custom Dollhouses — with Chandeliers and Mini Prada Bags! — for Her 6 Kids (Exclusive)
Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa
Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa
kim kardashian; pete davidson; kanye west
Kim Kardashian Thrilled She 'Managed to Stay Single' After Chaotic Split Era with Kanye West and Pete Davidson
Matt Lauer, Shamin Abas
Matt Lauer Prefers to Stay 'Low-Key' in 'Happy' Relationship with Shamin Abas: 'They Are Very Much Together'
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves
Actors Bob Saget (L) and Andrea Barber attend the People's Choice Awards 2017
Andrea Barber Says Bob Saget Was 'the Heart' of the 'Full House' Cast's Group Chat Before He Died (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky gym no wedding ring
Kyle Richards Says Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Wasn't Related to Her Separation: ‘I Lift Weights’
Afida and Ronnie Turner, Wedding, Beverly Hills 2007
Tina Turner's Daughter-in-Law Afida Planning for Baby with Late Husband Ronnie's Sperm (Exclusive)
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Aren't Worried About Dave Coulier's Competing 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast: There's 'Room for All of Us'
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Aren't Worried About Dave Coulier's Competing 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)
Paramount+ 'Zoey 102' clip
'Zoey 102': Jamie Lynn Spears Makes a Wild Wedding Entrance — and Nearly Crashes into the Bride! (Exclusive)
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards at Kyle Richards in Support of NAMI, Hosts a Night of Musicy at The Fleur Room
Sutton Stracke Pays Tribute to 'Thick and Thin' Friendship with Kyle Richards amid 'RHOBH' Costar's Separation