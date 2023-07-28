Jodie Sweetin Is Planning an 'Off-Grid' Anniversary with 'Wonderful' Husband Mescal Wasilewski (Exclusive)

Jodie Sweetin has spent the past 12 months in newly wedded bliss.

Ahead of her first anniversary with husband Mescal Wasilewski on Sunday, the 41-year-old Full House alum exclusively told PEOPLE: "It's been such a wonderful year."

"We just are still enjoying each other. We get along so well," said Sweetin while speaking to PEOPLE before the SAG strike to discuss her new How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast. "He just is so supportive of everything that I'm doing. He's so excited for all the new stuff that's coming up for me. But most importantly, we just enjoy being together. He's wonderful with my kids."

As their marriage has progressed, Sweetin and Wasilewski have learned a lot from each other along the way.

"Both of us have really learned how to coexist together really nicely and just be. It's so nice to be able to come and go," she explained. "We both have busy, full lives, but also we're really connected and grounded with each other. It's not like we have to think about it. It just happens naturally. He's a really great partner — a really great partner."



Chris J. Evans

Teasing how they will celebrate the one-year milestone, the former child star said the pair was planning to embark on a quick, intimate getaway.

"We're going on a little, off-grid camping trip to celebrate," she said. "It'll be nice. It'll be really nice."

But the couple's upcoming trip isn't the only thing Sweetin has to look forward to. Earlier this week, she launched a new Full House rewatch podcast with former costar Andrea Barber via iHeartRadio. The project will allow the pair to reflect on the beloved ABC sitcom and share behind-the-scenes tidbits from that period in time.

Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio

"I have never watched the original series really. I think I've seen the pilot, but it's been years. I was a kid when it was on, and then I just never really watched it. That, I think, is going to be really fun too, in that going back and watching these shows 30-some odd years later," she said.



"And also, the perspective of Steph and Kimmy is really fun, I think, because we were such frenemies throughout the whole Full House series," added Sweetin, referencing her and Barber's Full House characters. "And if you watch Fuller House, you see how close we are, and then getting to know that we were really close in real life as well, I think it's going to be a really, really fun podcast. And I'm already having memories of things that I haven't thought about in years."

New episodes of iHeartRadio's How Rude, Tanneritos! drop weekly.

