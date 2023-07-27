Jodie Sweetin Says the 'Full House' Cast Kids Are 'Definitely a Part of Each Other's Lives' (Exclusive)

The Full House family goes far beyond the cast.

It's no secret that the beloved ABC sitcom's cast has maintained a tight-knit bond since wrapping the show in 1995 after eight seasons. But according to series alums Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, the closeness even extends to the cast's children.

Sweetin exclusively told PEOPLE in a joint interview with Barber before the SAG strike for their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast that the group's kids are "definitely a part of each other's lives."

"But more so when we were shooting Fuller House, obviously, because the kids were coming around all the time and our families were there all the time," the actress, 41, explained. "Our moms were close, our kids were close. That goes for everybody."

Sweetin added, "It's not just us as Full House cast members. Really, we got to know everyone's extended families and nieces and nephews and parents and everything, of the adult cast and the kids. All of us are connected."

Thinking about the friendship between Sweetin and Barber's kids, specifically, Barber said: "Our girls, my girl, Felicity, and then her oldest, Zoe, are a year apart."

"A few years ago, they looked like sisters," she continued. "They just wanted to hang out in the audience, hang out in our dressing rooms, hang out in the school room with the other Full House kids from the cast."

Adding to that, Sweetin noted how the pair's daughters were "getting in trouble and being too loud" on the Fuller House set.



"We would be in the middle of a scene sometimes, and we'd hear the kids in the back and we were like, 'That was mine, wasn't it? Was that my kid? That was my kid,'" Sweetin recalled as Barber added, "They would drive the ADs nuts. ... The footsteps running down the hallway of the dressing rooms."

The enduring closeness between Sweetin and Barber has also carried over into their new projected How Rude, Tanneritos! The iHeartRadio podcast, which debuted Tuesday, will allow them to look back on the series as well as what it was like to be a child actor at the time.

"Jodie and I have always been close and Fuller House just brought us even closer, and so I'm expecting that this podcast will do the same. We're just going to get even closer," Barber said. "Full House was our childhood for eight years, eight very formative years. And so getting to relive those memories, things that we haven't thought about in 35 years, I expect it's going to deepen our bond even more than it already is."

Added Sweetin, "I'm really excited to see what we get to do with this podcast. I think the fans are going to love it."

New episodes of iHeartRadio's How Rude, Tanneritos! drop weekly.

