Jodie Sweetin's Husband Mescal Wasilewski Shares Loving Tribute for First Wedding Anniversary: 'I'm Grateful'

Love is in the air for Jodie Sweetin and husband Mescal Wasilewski!

The Full House alum's husband celebrated the couple's one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday with a loving Instagram tribute. Leading with an image from the romantic ceremony, Wasilewski opened up about marrying his "best friend."

"One year ago I solidified a commitment to sharing a life with someone who makes me understand what life can be when you let some one in," he wrote alongside the post, which also included other photos taken over the course of their relationship. "Feeling safe with another human being on a deeper level is terrifying and so f---ing satisfying. I honestly never thought I could feel this comfortable with another human being."

"To say I’m grateful feels insufficient. I have no idea what happens next, but I know I don’t take those next steps alone," he continued. "I walk the path with a partner. Pretty weird to say, even weirder to feel, but pretty awesome to live. Happy anniversary @jodiesweetin."

In concluding the post, Wasilewski joked: "Some how we made it a year. From here it’s all downhill."

Sweetin, 41, and Wasilewski, 52, began dating in 2017. The actress did a social media soft-launch of the relationship in January 2018 when she included him in a carousel of photos with friends while celebrating her 36th birthday. She made their relationship Instagram official the following month in a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year. Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you,” the Fuller House alum captioned the post. “Who doesn’t judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together. Who builds you up and never makes you feel small. Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own. Who doesn’t put a price tag on your love. Who holds your hand when you’re scared and doesn’t run away.”



Their romance started off long-distance, but the two eventually grew to be closer than ever. "He was in Brooklyn, and I was here in L.A. for three and a half years, and so it was slow, and it was nice,” Sweetin said in a November 2021 interview with the Allison Interviews podcast.

After getting engaged in January 2022, Sweetin and Wasilewski tied the knot that July at a private residence in Malibu. "I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me. And I couldn't be more grateful,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

Sweetin has two daughters from previous relationships — Zoie, 15 (whom she shares with ex Cody Herpin) and Beatrice, 12 (with ex Morty Coyle). Previously, she shared how Wasilewski fits perfectly into their lives.

"He loves my girls, which is so incredibly important. I remember suddenly, I was like, 'I want something a lot different than what I wanted ten years ago [in a relationship],' and it's made it so easy,” she also told PEOPLE last year.

Days before their one-year anniversary, Sweetin revealed how the pair have been enjoying married life so far.

"We just are still enjoying each other. We get along so well," she said while speaking to PEOPLE before the SAG strike to discuss her new How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast. "He just is so supportive of everything that I'm doing. He's so excited for all the new stuff that's coming up for me. But most importantly, we just enjoy being together. He's wonderful with my kids."