Jodie Sweetin Claims She Didn't Have 'Control' over Upcoming Film's Sale to Great American Family (Exclusive)

"I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family," Sweetin exclusively tells PEOPLE

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
Published on August 11, 2023 10:43AM EDT
Jodie Sweetin
Photo:

Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock

Jodie Sweetin is speaking out about her upcoming film and its association with the Great American Family channel.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the Full House alum condemned the network while claiming her upcoming film Craft Me a Romance was sold to the "traditional" channel without her knowledge.

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," says the actress, 41. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family." 

Sweetin continues, "I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

PEOPLE has reached out to Great American Family for comment.

Jodie Sweetin

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, PEOPLE announced Sweetin's new film Craft Me a Romance as part of the network's Great American Autumn slate of seven new films will debut next month.

The Hallmark Channel competitor has garnered controversy since its inception. In a November 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sweetin's former costar Candace Cameron Bure, who serves as the chief creative officer for the network, declared that "Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." 

Bill Abbott, former Hallmark Channel CEO who now runs GAC, also addressed the matter, saying of projects featuring same-sex couples: "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

Sweetin, however, has been a longtime advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, even affirming her support for them one month after Bure's comments drew criticism.

"I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter," Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight in December 2022. "I've always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone."

