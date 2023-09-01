Jodie Sweetin Celebrates Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix's 13th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'I'll Be Off Weeping'

Jodie Sweetin is officially the mom of two teenagers!

On Thursday, the Full House star, 41, took to Instagram to celebrate daughter, Beatrix turning 13 with a series of adorable photos. The first shows Sweetin's mini-me daughter "Bea" — whom she shares with ex-husband Morty Coyle — as she poses with a long jean skirt and navy "Cali" crop top.

"Happy 13th Birthday Bea!!!" Sweetin captioned the post. "Looking back through all these pics from when she was little until now… always the silly face, the animal lover, the cuddly one… proud is too small a word. Love you to the moon and back, Bea!!"



She continued, "I just can’t believe I’m now OFFICIALLY the mom of two teens…I’ll be off weeping into old photos… brb. 😂🎂🥳🎉🎈🎁"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The next photos take a trip down memory lane with Beatrix in a cowgirl costume complete with a pink hat and matching boots standing in a sandy playground.



Some of the other throwback pictures capture a younger Beatrix with her older sister, Zoie, 15 —whom Sweetin co-parents with ex Cody Herpin — as well as photos of the birthday girl dressed up like a cat, and a couple of shots showing her feeding one dog and sleeping with another.

Jodie Sweetin's daughter, Beatrix. Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

Some fans noted that the final two pictures reveal how similar Beatrix looks to her famous mom, even calling the teen Sweetin's "little twin."



In May, Sweetin spoke to Today about her daughters after a similar birthday tribute for Zoie led to many more fans pointing out the family resemblance.

Jodie Sweetin and daughter, Beatrix. Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

"[Beatrix's] hair has gotten darker all of the sudden and it looks a little bit less like that little Stephanie Tanner, but both of my girls have my smile and all that," Sweetin said. "So I definitely see Steph hiding in there, especially in their attitude."

"People want to raise mini versions of themselves. I just try and remember, 'This is your own journey and I'm just here to help,'" she continued. "I'm just here to allow them to figure out life on their own and be kind of the bumper rails for it."

