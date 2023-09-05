Jodie Sweetin Brings Mini-Me Daughter Beatrix, 13, to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: 'Virgo Season'

Jodie Sweetin and her lookalike daughter dressed up and showed out for Beyoncé's L.A. show Saturday

Published on September 5, 2023
Jodie Sweetin Brings Daughter Beatrix, 13, to BeyoncÃÂ©'s Renaissance Tour Stop in LA: 'Virgo Season'
Jodie Sweetin and daughter Beatrix, 13, at SoFi Stadium. Photo:

 Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

Jodie Sweetin enjoyed an unforgettable night with her newly minted teen.

After celebrating daughter Beatrix's 13th birthday last week, the mom of two, 41, continued the good times, treating her daughter to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The two posed together, showing off their outfits for the event before sharing another shot at SoFi Stadium in photos shared on Instagram.

"#virgoseason♍️ YEEESSSSSS!!!!!" Sweetin captioned the shots.

Jodie Sweetin Brings Daughter Beatrix, 13, to BeyoncÃÂ©'s Renaissance Tour Stop in LA: 'Virgo Season'
Jodie Sweetin and daughter Beatrix.

 Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

The Full House star celebrated becoming a mom to two teens on Bea's birthday.

"Happy 13th Birthday Bea!!!" Sweetin — who shares Bea with ex-husband Morty Coyle — wrote. "Looking back through all these pics from when she was little until now… always the silly face, the animal lover, the cuddly one… proud is too small a word. Love you to the moon and back, Bea!!"

She continued, "I just can’t believe I’m now OFFICIALLY the mom of two teens…I’ll be off weeping into old photos… brb. 😂🎂🥳🎉🎈🎁."

In May, Sweetin spoke to Today about her daughters after a similar birthday tribute for older daughter Zoie, 15 —whom Sweetin co-parents with ex Cody Herpin — led to many fans pointing out the resemblance between her and her girls.

"[Beatrix's] hair has gotten darker all of the sudden and it looks a little bit less like that little Stephanie Tanner, but both of my girls have my smile and all that," Sweetin said. "So I definitely see Steph hiding in there, especially in their attitude."

"People want to raise mini versions of themselves. I just try and remember, 'This is your own journey and I'm just here to help,'" she continued. "I'm just here to allow them to figure out life on their own and be kind of the bumper rails for it."

