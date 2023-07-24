Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber Are 'Eager to See' How New 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast Strengthens Their Bond

Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber are ready to embark on a new journey together.

The two Full House alums will be taking a trip down memory lane as they team up for their all-new rewatch podcast, How Rude, Tanneritos! Through this iHeartRadio venture, launching Tuesday, the pair will look back on the beloved ABC series and provide behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time on the show.

In getting to work closely together again, Barber, 47, exclusively tells PEOPLE she's "eager to see" how it will deepen her already-strong bond with longtime friend Sweetin, 41.

"Jodie and I have always been close and Fuller House just brought us even closer, and so I'm expecting that this podcast will do the same. We're just going to get even closer," says Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler, in a joint interview with Sweetin on July 12. "Full House was our childhood for eight years, eight very formative years. And so getting to relive those memories, things that we haven't thought about in 35 years, I expect it's going to deepen our bond even more than it already is."

Barber adds, "At least I hope so. Or maybe we'll hate each other at the end of this. I don't know."

In response, Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, jokes: "Who knows? Maybe we'll actually be Steph and Kimmy, and I'll be like, 'Don't sit next to me.'"

"No, I don't think that's going to happen. I don't see that as being possible," Sweetin continues. "But yeah, I'm really excited to see what we get to do with this podcast. I think the fans are going to love it."

Going into this venture, Barber notes how "after you've known someone for over 35 years," it's easier for them to navigate anything together.

"I can be so honest with Jodie. We can be honest with each other," she explains. "We disagree with each other, and that's fine. We love each other through all of it. That's the great thing about having a friendship like this, is that it's based on honesty and trust and familiarity. I know all of Jodie's quirks. I'm just like, 'Jodie, go check your email. You're behind.'"



As for what fans can expect from their podcast, Sweetin teases how "there's just so much behind-the-scenes stuff that is going to come up and we're going to get to walk through."

"We get to relive our childhoods," she adds. "And what a weird, fun thing to get to do with all the Full House fans."

It was "always" meant to be the two of them co-hosting the podcast together, with Sweetin noting how " the Steph-Kimmy dynamic was such a fun thing" on the series, and that "part of the appeal" for them with this new project.

"And if there were more than two of us, we would all talk over each other," Barber chimes in. "No one would get a word in edgewise. It would be complete chaos. We'll reign it in, just the two of us. We'll try, anyways."

The arrival of How Rude, Tanneritos! occurs amid a market filled with an abundance of rewatch podcasts. Stars from The Office to Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide to New Girl and beyond have reunited to embark on such ventures — and with great success.

As for how their podcast will stand out amongst the pack, Sweetin says of their approach: "I think getting to know behind the scenes and what it's like, not only growing up in this business, which is, like Andrea was saying, something that we share with so many other friend child stars that grew up in the '80s and '90s, but really what the perspective of being on Full House in particular was."

"I think that getting to talk about some of those things and behind-the-scenes stuff, and also delve into a little bit the complicated relationship of what it is to grow up in front of millions of people," she continues. "Andrea and I have said that's something we're both kind of dissecting at this point in our lives. I know that there will be some really interesting insights and thoughts that come up with watching just how little I was and what we were doing at such a young age. It's pretty crazy."

To that, Barber adds, "I'm excited to share all of the behind-the-scenes and share what we remember about growing up on the set together and being so young. Because we were a lot younger than some of these [stars on] other '80s and '90s shows that were out."

"Jodie was 5 when the show aired, and I was 10. That's really young. Imagine being like, 'Hey, do you remember this one specific day from you in fifth grade or kindergarten?' You're like, 'Okay, what!'" she concludes. "I'm excited to unpack all of that."



iHeartRadio's How Rude, Tanneritos! launches Tuesday.

