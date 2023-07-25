Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Aren't Worried About Dave Coulier's Competing 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)

There's no competition among the Full House cast — even as some series alums embark on launching rewatch podcasts at the same time.

Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone on the series, was the first to start the trend, premiering PodCo's Full House Rewind on July 21. However, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber are now following suit, kicking off their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast via iHeartRadio on Tuesday.

Despite the simultaneous launches, Barber, 47, exclusively tells PEOPLE there's "no competition at all."

"Dave's is so different, too, than what ours is," Sweetin, 41, also explains in her joint interview with Barber occurring on July 12, prior to the SAG strike. "His is more geared towards a video format. Ours is really audio with some clips and stuff of video. ... He's got Mr. Woodchuck on there and all this stuff. And we're going to do his podcast. He's going to come on and do ours. There's no weird thing where we're not doing each other's shows or anything like that."

In fact, Sweetin — who played Stephanie Tanner — says they originally "started pitching this idea and then found out Dave was coming out with his, and we were like, 'Well, I think we have a different perspective.'"

Wes & Alex for iHeartRadio

"As being kids on the show, it's such a different experience," she adds. "I think it's all the more content for Full House fans to love."

Agreeing with that sentiment, Barber notes the Full House fandom "is so big that there is no such thing as too much Full House content."

"They will consume it all and love it all. And honestly, there is room at the table for all of us to be successful and to celebrate each other's wins," adds the actress, who played Kimmy Gibler. "That's what I'm here to do."

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

In preparation for their podcast, Barber says the pair visited San Francisco — where the beloved sitcom was set — to begin "taping some promos, and it's so amazing how we're just like, 'We can't perform unless someone says action.'"

"We're just these little '90s robots. It's this unspoken connection," she adds. "We're just like, 'Oh yeah. Are you feeling that way? Oh yeah. I'm feeling that way too.'"

That unspoken connection is also something Sweetin and Barber believe will help not only elevate their podcast but strengthen their already existing bond as they reflect on their shared experiences of filming the show.

"I have never watched the original series, really. I think I've seen the pilot, but it's been years. I was a kid when it was on, and then I just never really watched it," Sweetin shares. "That, I think, is going to be really fun too, in that going back and watching these shows 30-some odd years later."

"Also the perspective of Steph and Kimmy is really fun, I think, because we were such frenemies throughout the whole Full House series. And then, if you watch Fuller House, you see how close we are," she continues. "And then, getting to know that we were really close in real life as well, I think it's going to be a really, really fun podcast."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

iHeartRadio's How Rude, Tanneritos! launched on Tuesday.